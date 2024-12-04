AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills administered the oath of office Wednesday morning to 186 lawmakers elected last month to the 132nd Legislature, kicking off the final two-year session of her administration.

The new Legislature then turned its attention to electing the state’s three constitutional officers.

Aaron Frey, who faced an unsuccessful challenge, and Shenna Bellows, who was unopposed, were on track to officially win reelection to their fourth terms as attorney general and secretary of state, respectively. Rep. Joe Perry, D-Bangor, was on track to replace Henry Beck as treasurer. Beck did not seek a fourth term.

All of the officers will be Democrats because their party once again controls a majority of the seats in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Frey was challenged by Maeghan Maloney, the district attorney for Somerset and Kennebec counties, while Perry was challenged by outgoing House Majority Leader Mo Terry. During a meeting of incoming Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, the party coalesced around Frey and Perry in an unofficial secret ballot vote.

Maine is among a handful of states that do not hold statewide general elections for so-called “constitutional officers.” The positions, including the attorney general and secretary of state, are chosen by the Maine Legislature, and they typically are filled by the party in power.

Republicans plan to offer their own nominations for constitutional officers during the proceeding Wednesday, but Democrats hold majorities in both chambers and will be able to push through their nominations without Republican support if they stick together.

Mills addressed incoming lawmakers on Tuesday evening at a pre-legislative conference reception and banquet at the Augusta Civic Center, where lawmakers were served a buffet of roast prime rib, cranberry brie chicken, gluten-free vegan ratatouille and oven roasted red bliss potatoes.

Mills noted the breadth of experience of the incoming legislature, who ages range from 25 to 79 years old and professions range from farmers and fishermen to lawyers and real estate agents.

She noted that the Senate has three Black members for the first time, including the first Black person in leadership of that chamber. Sen. Jill Duson, a Portland Democrat, was named the assistant Senate majority leader. And the House, she noted, includes its first Japanese American and three Somali American members.

Of the 186 lawmakers, 36 are new to the process. Mills encouraged them to “get out of your comfort zone.”

“Go out of your way to get to know members from different parties and different regions of the state from your own,” Mills said, according to her prepared remarks.

Mills said lawmakers’ “first test” will be the budget, once again promising would be “lean” and focused on preserving existing programs “to the greatest extent possible” amid flattening revenues.

“Now, the Legislature has taken my previous budget proposals and then put its own mark on them, adding its own measures. Many of those measures were important, but they did add to the state budget,” she said. “As you consider my budget proposal, and other legislation before you, I urge you to keep the long-term fiscal stability of our state as a high priority.”

