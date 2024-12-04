State Police are investigating after the body of an adult man was found near the Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb.

A hunter called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to report the body around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement. Schmid Land Preserve is along Old County Road in Edgecomb, a town of about 1,200 people.

Responding officials transported the body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where it awaits an autopsy and positive identification, Moss said. Police did not release any details about the victim’s identity.

“Detectives with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central responded to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death,” Moss said. That investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copy the Story Link