Sam Drummey of Thornton Academy in Saco is one of two Maine students who is a delegate for the 63rd annual prestigious United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP), according to the Maine Department of Education.

On Dec. 2, Drummey and Emmett Appell of Erskine Academy, both seniors, were recognized at their schools for their outstanding leadership, academic achievements, and community involvement. They will represent Maine in Washington, D.C. in March for an immersive week-long program, designed to deepen students’ understanding of the U.S. government and inspire future leaders.

Sam serves as the Student Body’s vice president and is a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and equal rights. Sam is deeply involved in his community, serving on the city of Biddeford’s Ad Hoc Sustainability Committee and the Biddeford Sustainability Commission. He has earned top academic honors, including awards in Honors Sophomore English, AP Human Geography, Honors Blind Eye of History, and nine other courses. Outside of the classroom, Sam actively volunteers with Maine Youth Action Network, MaineTransNet, and GrowSmart Maine. He is also a member of several school organizations, including the Student Council, Environmental Club, National Honor Society, Model UN, and the Speech Team. Sam’s future career aspirations focus on ensuring equal rights for all, protecting the environment, and working toward a renewable energy transition. His goal is to mitigate the negative impacts of environmental changes on vulnerable populations, while expanding access to vital services like housing and health care.

“We are incredibly proud of these outstanding students who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication to community service, and a deep commitment to learning,” Beth Lambert, chief teaching and learning officer for the Maine Department of Education, said. “Both Sam and Emmett embody the values of the United States Senate Youth Program, and we are confident that they will bring their passion for public service and civic engagement to Washington, D.C., as they represent Maine at the national level.”

Members of both US. Senator Susan Collins’ office and U.S. Senator Angus King’s office, as well as representatives from the Maine Secretary of State’s office, were present during the announcement, underscoring the importance of fostering civic engagement and leadership in Maine’s young people.

The USSYP, established by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962, offers a unique opportunity for young leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the federal government and meet with U.S. senators, government officials, and political leaders. In addition to the immersive experience, each delegate will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

For more information about the United States Senate Youth Program, visit the website maine.gov/doe/learning/content/social/USSYP.

Copy the Story Link