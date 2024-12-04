AUBURN — Emily Andrews broke the deadlock. Her sister, Madeline, clinched the victory.

St. Dom’s/Lisbon snapped a scoreless tie with less than five minutes remaining and went on to a 2-0 win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester in a girls’ hockey game Wednesday afternoon at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Alana Wheeler made 12 saves for the shutout, while Charley Louie stopped 31 shots in a strong effort for the Rangers (0-3). Louie frustrated the Saints until Emily Andrews finally broke through, and Madeline Andrews added an insurance goal with less than two minutes to go.

St. Dom’s (1-1) peppered Louie in the first period, but the Rangers’ goalie made 12 saves, including a breakaway stop on freshman Julie Quangliaroli early in the game.

Both teams were unable to convert power-play opportunities late in the opening period.

St. Dom’s nearly made it 1-0 early in the middle period when a shot hit the post and almost rolled in. Louie stopped all 10 shots she faced in the second, while Wheeler, a freshman, turned aside four shots.

