Caroline Rousseau scored four times and Lucy Johnson added a hat trick for Cheverus/Windham/Medomak in a 9-1 win Wednesday over Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.
Anna Bowie chipped in with two goals and an assist. Kaylee Radford, Grace Townsend and Zoey Radford each had two assists.
Alexis Turner scored late in the second period for the Portland co-op team, which got 25 saves from Mya Clark. Cheverus goalie Ellie Skolnekovich also made 25 saves.
