Books/Authors

Dec. 10

Paul Doiron author talk: “Pitch Dark,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Crafting

Dec. 10

Felted penguin ornaments: 2-4 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Call 655-4283 to register. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 7

“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Advertisement

Film

Dec. 5

“Ezra” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 6

“Elf” (2003): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Dec. 10

“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Dec. 11

“It’s Time” (2024): 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 12

“The Dish” (2001): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 13

“Last Christmas” (2019): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Music

Dec. 5

Jim Gallant: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Stella Blues Brothers: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Dec. 6

Jeezum Crow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com

Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Advertisement

Doubting Gravity: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 6 & 8

Lake Region Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. Free. lakeregioncommunitychorus.org

Dec. 7

“Sounds of the Season”: By Casco Bay Wind Symphony, 2 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. $13, advance, $15 at door, pay-what-you-can for seniors, free for students and children. cascobaywindsymphony.org

The Court Jesters: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 8

Andi Fawcett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Twograss: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Dec. 11

Advertisement

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Dec. 12

World Famous Grassholes: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Bayou Mountain Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Dec. 13

Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Overserved Again: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 14

Rocking Holiday Party: Benefits Guitars 4 Vets, 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $25. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

The Zoot Jumpers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Dec. 14 & 15

American Ride: 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

Dec. 15

Sean and Hugh: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Theater/Dance

Dec. 5

Kayla Farrish: 7 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $24-$41.50. porttix.com

Dec. 5-8

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, USM campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $18, $12 seniors, $14 staff and alumni, $8 students. 14-plus. usm.edu/theatre

Advertisement

Dec. 6-15

“Charles’ Christmas Carol Story”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 5 p.m. Dec. 15, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Dec. 13 & 14

Neil McGarry’s “A Christmas Carol”: One-man show, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Dec. 14

Will Rhys’ “A Christmas Carol”: One-man show, 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. facebook.com/dragonflybarnmaine