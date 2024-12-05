The Seashore Trolley Museum’s Christmas Prelude Trolley rides will be held on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 6-8, and Dec. 13-15. Trolleys operate on the museum’s 3.5-mile heritage railway every 30 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with a break from noon to 1 p.m.

The trolleys, according to a museum news release, are heated and festively decorated with live holiday greens and lights. Complimentary, hot chocolate and marshmallows to roast over a campfire await patrons at the Visitors’ Center. An extra-large gingerbread village created by local gingerbread artist Kathy Locke is on display in the heated Exhibit Room, along with gingerbread-themed crafts and a create-your-own ornament station for youth and youth at heart.

Visitors can also check out the museum’s Restoration Shop viewing gallery and three display carhouses featuring restored trolleys and other unique, historic transit artifacts on display. The Museum Store also has deals on toys and books for all ages.

Santa will be on campus and available for complimentary photos during the following dates and times: Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 14, Sunday, Dec. 15, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5:30 p.m.. Because the museum caps the amount of tickets sold per 30 minutes, the lines to meet Santa are short.

Tickets are $14/person; children ages 2 and under that will be sitting on laps on the trolley ride are free. A Mobilift will be available to help guests with mobility challenges access the trolleys. For assistance, contact the museum in advance. The event will be held rain, light snow or shine.

Two food trucks will be serving up eats during the event. Bubba Frye’s On The Fly will be on campus Friday-Sunday Dec. 6-8, Friday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Hoss and Mary’s will make its Seashore Trolley Museum debut on Saturday, Dec. 14. Service times will be announced on the museum’s social media pages.

Seashore Trolley Museum’s heritage railway is approximately three miles from downtown Kennebunkport and does not connect with downtown Kennebunkport. The museum’s trolleys are the real trolleys of the late 1800s/early 1900s and operate on a railroad, not paved roads.

The event is expected to sell out and purchasing tickets in advance is advised. To purchase tickets, visit https://christmastrolley.eventbrite.com. For more information, email events@trolleymuseum.org or call 207-967-2800, ext. 110.

