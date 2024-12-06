NOELLE MALLORY, Junior – Soccer

* Class B South Player of the Year

* Class B South, regional all-star

* WMC All-star, first-team

Mallory has been one of the state’s elite girls’ soccer players since she first took to the pitch as a freshman and she produced another season to remember, a season which saw her Capers fall just one goal shy of the state final.

Mallory emerged as a top scoring threat as a freshman, then made the All-State team as a sophomore. She continued to dominate this season, despite battling her way back from injury, scoring 14 goals and adding three assists, as Cape Elizabeth enjoyed another stellar campaign.

Highlights included three goals in a season-opening win over York, single goals in two different ties against Greely, two goals, including one on a penalty kick, in a victory over Freeport, a goal in a loss to Class A contender Brunswick and two goals in a win over Wells.

In the quarterfinals, Mallory had a goal in a win over Fryeburg Academy. She also scored in a semifinal round victory over Freeport. Mallory’s goal in the first half gave the Capers an early lead over Greely in the regional final, but the Rangers rallied to win in overtime, leaving Cape Elizabeth just shy of its goal.

Advertisement

Noelle Mallory, Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, has been an elite player throughout her high school career and you can only imagine what she has in store her final season. Likely many more goals and perhaps a Gold Ball at the end.

Coach Branden Noltkamper’s comment: “It was an outstanding season for Noelle, considering she sustained an injury few weeks before the start of preseason. Noelle’s commitment to excellence on the field is matched only by her character off the field. Whether she’s encouraging teammates, leading by example, or pushing herself and others to be better every day, she embodies the values that make our program strong. Her ability to stay focused under pressure and inspire others to give their best is invaluable to both our team dynamic and our overall goals.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Evelyn Agrodnia (soccer)

* 2022 Grace Gray (field hockey)

* 2021 Emily Supple (soccer)

* 2020 Maggie Cochran (soccer)

• 2019 Maggie Cochran (soccer)

• 2018 Prezli Piscopo (soccer)

• 2017 Maggie Dadmun (volleyball)

• 2016 Mariah Deschino (soccer)

• 2015 Maddie Bowe (volleyball)

• 2014 Tess Haller (volleyball)

• 2013 Kate Breed (soccer)

• 2012 Kathryn Clark (soccer)

• 2011 Melanie Vangel (soccer)

• 2010 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

• 2009 Karyn Barrett (soccer)

• 2008 Emily Attwood (cross country)

• 2007 Emily Attwood (cross country)

• 2006 Marla Houghton (soccer)

• 2005 Dana Riker (soccer)

• 2004 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

• 2003 Elise Moody-Roberts (cross country)

• 2002 Clare Egan (cross country)

• 2001 Addie Rintel (field hockey)

TULLY HAYDAR, Senior – Soccer

* Class B South regional all-star

* WMC All-star, first-team

* WMC All-Academic

* Senior All-Star

* Kevin Brady Memorial Spirit Award

Advertisement

Haydar was exceptional on the pitch for the Capers, but he was even more valuable as a leader and role model and his contributions to the program will live on even after he graduates.

Haydar first made his presence felt on the Cape Elizabeth varsity team as a sophomore. He impacted games all over the field as a midfielder and scored some timely goals as a sophomore and junior.

This season, Haydar was a critical piece of the Capers’ success and he finished with 10 goals and six assists.

Highlights included a goal in a season-opening win over York, a goal in a victory over Lake Region, two goals in a win over Freeport, two goals in a victory over Poland, a goal in a win over Gray-New Gloucester, a goal in a victory over St. Dom’s, a goal in a win over Freeport and a tie in a regular season-ending loss to Yarmouth.

In the quarterfinals, Haydar scored two goals to lead Cape Elizabeth past Lincoln Academy. The Capers were then beaten by Greely in the semifinals.

Haydar earned several postseason honors, including one closest to the program’s heart.

Advertisement

“This season, (Tully) also won the The Kevin Brady Memorial Spirit Award, that was established to honor Kevin’s memory and celebrate the qualities with which Kevin approached the game of soccer and life,” said longtime Cape Elizabeth coach Ben Raymond. “Kevin will be remembered for his unmistakable presence, creative sense of humor and free spirit. Love of the Game. Dedication – willing to devote free time outside of practice and games. Insatiable desire to excel. Tully clearly demonstrated all of those wonderful qualities and it is a well deserved honor that sums up Tully not only as a player but as a young man.”

Haydar is also a key contributor in lacrosse in the spring.

Tully Haydar, Cape Elizabeth’s Fall Athlete of the Year, has left an impressive legacy and his influence on the program will long be felt.

Coach Ben Raymond’s comment: “Tully has been an outstanding player for our team over his career. This season, he was the leader of our team in every way. Tully made a huge difference for us this season and one that may be seen even more in next year. Tully helped to show a young team work ethic, commitment to the team and how a leader should act on and off the field. Tully’s impact on this program will last a long time. Tully has been the ultimate teammate and leader and his calm presence in the midfield was the motor that made our team run. He is a very skilled player that continually improves in all aspects of the game. He is dangerous with the ball, a threat to score or set his teammates up with passes only he sees. It has been a privilege to coach Tully over his career as a Caper.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Sam Cochran (soccer)

* 2022 Nick Laughlin (football)

* 2021 Caden McDuffie (football)

* 2020 Nick Clifford (soccer)

• 2019 Jack Bassett (cross country)

• 2018 John O’Connor (soccer)

• 2017 Austin Legge (golf)

• 2016 Ben Ekedahl (football)

• 2015 Jack O’Rourke (football)

• 2014 Jack Drinan (football)

• 2013 Liam Simpson (cross country)

• 2012 Reese McFarlane (golf)

• 2011 Tim Lavallee (soccer)

• 2010 Jack Queeney (soccer)

• 2009 Ezra Wolfinger (football)

• 2008 Nate Lavallee (football)

• 2007 Jim Bump (football)

• 2006 Graham Egan (cross country)

• 2005 Mike Kertes (football)

• 2004 Ron Kelton (golf)

• 2003 Elliot Cohen (football)

• 2002 David Croft (soccer)

• 2001 Jeff Hodge (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link