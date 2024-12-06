Afternoon at the theatre

Windham seniors (55+) are invited to join the Windham Parks & Recreation Department for a trip to Portland Stage to see “The Snow Queen” on Dec. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. This musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale is sure to brighten the holiday spirit of even Scrooge himself. The cost of the trip is $75. Call Maria Goodstein at Parks & Rec at 892-1905 to register.

New veterans service officer

Jim Burbridge has recently completed his Maine Bureau of Veterans Services Service Officer training and has been assigned to the Southern Maine area. Burbridge will be at the Windham Veterans Center on the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer questions about benefits and VA claims and to help local vets in any way he can. Burbridge joined the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services in July as the mobile veterans service officer based in Portland. He offered remote scheduled appointments for Windham vets. Now vets can meet him in person.

Embrace giving spirit

The holiday season is a happy time of year for many, but for those less fortunate, it can be stressful trying to make ends meet while providing gifts and holiday meals for their families. The Windham Food Pantry and General Assistance Department do their best to help these people in need. To donate food items or other necessities to these families, call the Food Pantry at 892-1931 or General Assistance at 892-1906 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Fair

Windham’s St. Anne’s Episcopal Church is hosting its Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 40 Windham Center Road. There will be a festive assortment of handmade crafts and jewelry, fresh wreaths and arrangements and a cookie walk to select from a delicious assortment of baked goods. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, Santa will drop in to visit with the kiddos and spread some holiday cheer to all.

