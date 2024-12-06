LAUREL DRISCOLL, Junior – Cross country

* All-State

* SMAA all-star, first-team

* SMAA All-Academic

Driscoll made the move from soccer to cross country and immediately became one of the state’s elite runners, saving her best for the biggest meets.

Driscoll wasted no time becoming the Red Storm’s top runner, finishing first in every regular season meet. In the opener, she set a new home course record with a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds.

She then excelled in the postseason, placing second to Portland standout Samantha Moore at the regional meet with a time of 19:41.86, helping Scarborough qualify for states for the first time since 2019. There, Driscoll came in third behind Moore and Hampden Academy’s Addison Elliott, improving to a time of 19:12.0, and helping the Red Storm place eighth, their best showing since 2015. Driscoll qualified for New England as an individual and posted a time of 19:49 there.

Driscoll is also a top distance runner in both indoor and outdoor track and has a bright future regardless of the season.

Laurel Driscoll, Scarborough’s Fall Athlete of the Year, found her niche this season and helped her team to big things. She’s only going to continue to get better.

Coach Denise Curry’s comment: “Laurel switching from soccer to cross country made a huge impact on our small team. Laurel puts in 110 percent at every practice and is always encouraging her teammates to do their best also. She is a true competitor at every race she enters, always doing her best on that day.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Lana Djuranovic (soccer)

* 2022 Lana Djuranovic (soccer)

* 2021 Maddie Strouse (volleyball)

* 2020 Ali Mokriski (soccer)

• 2019 Ashley Sabatino (soccer)

• 2018 Molly Murnane (soccer)

• 2017 Natalie Simonton (volleyball)

• 2016 Lily Nygren (field hockey)

• 2015 Emily Hanson (volleyball)

• 2014 Kristen Murray (field hockey)

• 2013 Abby Mills (volleyball)

• 2012 Sarah Martens (soccer)

• 2011 Brittany Bona (volleyball)

• 2010 Cortney Hughes (soccer)

• 2009 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

• 2008 Brittany Ross (field hockey)

• 2007 Sarah Bonenfant (field hockey)

• 2006 Erica Jesseman (cross country)

• 2005 Liz Houle (soccer)

• 2004 Caitlin Albert (field hockey)

• 2003 Zaria Udeh (soccer)

• 2002 Caitlin Neelon (field hockey)

• 2001 Maureen McHugh (soccer)

MARC TWOMBLY, Senior – Golf

• Class A individual co-champion

* SMAA all-star Northern Division, first-team

Twombly, not surprisingly, bowed out with a fabulous, title-winning senior campaign, putting a bow on one of the most decorated high school careers of recent vintage.

Twombly joined the always-strong Scarborough varsity as a freshman and was the team’s top golfer before breaking his wrist, forcing him to miss the postseason. Despite battling edema, a painful foot condition which makes walking difficult, his sophomore campaign, he went undefeated in the regular season, then shot a round of 69 at the state match to win the individual Class A state title.

As a junior, Twombly had a score of 74 at states, which tied him for third, and was named Scarborough’s Fall Athlete of the Year.

This fall, Twombly was brilliant during the regular season, posting a nine-hole average of 37.5.

“Marc played in all 10 matches and he only had five holes out of 90 that were not a par, birdie or a bogey,” said Scarborough coach Mike Murphy. “That’s a pretty impressive statistic. He appeared in 38 out of 40 possible matches during his four years. That ties him for first with Brendan Hall with most matches played for a Scarborough golfer.”

Twombly shot an 18-hole round of 78 at the SMAA qualifier. Then, at states, he shot a 71, tying Greely’s Joe Hansen for the Class A individual title, while helping the Red Storm win their first team title in seven years.

“We’ve had some great teams the past four years, and to finally get it done, it feels so good,” said Twombly. “Everyone just performed when they needed to. I’m so proud of all my guys.”

Marc Twombly, Scarborough’s Fall Athlete of the Year, has left a legacy of triumph that will be difficult to match. His consistency and ability to come up big in the clutch will long be remembered.

Coach Mike Murphy’s comment: “Marc is a leader. He challenged his teammates to get better each and every day for the past four seasons. He’s been a constant fixture at the top of the lineup and a feared competitor in the toughest division of the SMAA. He surely will be missed.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Marc Twombly (golf)

* 2022 Will Fallona (soccer)

* 2021 Zach Barry (cross country)

* 2020 Zander Haskell (soccer)

• 2019 Jarett Flaker (football)

• 2018 Anthony Burnham (golf)

• 2017 Owen Garrard (football)

• 2016 Dakota Joy (football)

• 2015 Matt Caron (soccer)

• 2014 Drew Kane (golf)

• 2013 Ben Greenberg (football)

• 2012 Dillon Russo (football)

• 2011 Nick Morris (cross country)

• 2010 Mike Cyr (football)

• 2009 Trevor Hoxsie (soccer)

• 2008 Ian Philbrick (soccer)

• 2007 Nate Gove (soccer)

• 2006 Jack Snyder (golf)

• 2005 Derek Poulin (soccer)

• 2004 Brad Carlson (soccer)

• 2003 Tim Waterhouse (cross country)

• 2002 Travis Hitchcock (football)

• 2001 Nial DeMena (football)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

