JULIA TOMPKINS, Junior – Cross country

• SMAA all-star, second-team

* Class A South Most Improved Runner

Tompkins had a tremendous season, staking her claim as one of the program’s finest runners, and she’s just getting started making her presence felt on the trails and track.

Tompkins finished 55th at the regional meet her sophomore season, but this year, she excelled in the regular season and the postseason as well.

Tompkins shaved four minutes off her best time, which is now 19 minutes, 39.55 seconds, good for fifth on the program’s all-time leaderboard. That mark was established when she came in 20th at the Maine Festival of Champions in Belfast.

As the Class A South regional meet, Tompkins moved all the way up to 10th place, with a time of 20:52.9. She qualified for states as an individual, becoming the first girls’ Red Riots runner to do so in nine years. There, Tompkins had the 12th-best time (20:20.9).

“Julia came into the season extremely well-prepared, which was a huge kickstart to her breakout year,” said South Portland coach Matt Toothaker. “She was putting in some solid mileage over the course of the summer and was very focused on racing fast right from the start. Julia dealt with a minor injury at the very start of the season, but after a week or so of cross-training and recovery drills, she was back and ready to go. Her focus during mileage days and workouts was extremely valuable to our team this season. I was impressed with her ability to adjust to setbacks and find ways to keep improving each week. She showed a lot of toughness all season long.”

Tompkins also runs distance in indoor and outdoor track.

Julia Tompkins, South Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year, has showed dramatic improvement and she’s just getting faster and more confident. Her best is still to come.

Coach Matt Toothaker’s comment: “Julia learned a lot from some great teammates over the past two years and is now one of the most talented runners we have had racing for us in nearly a decade, which has ripple effects throughout our entire track and cross country program at South Portland. This was a really great fall and we are looking forward to her indoor season.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Marina Bassett (soccer)

* 2022 Emily Keefe (field hockey)

* 2021 Pearl Friedland-Farley (volleyball)

* 2020 Lucie Beaulieu (field hockey)

• 2019 Ashlee Aceto (volleyball)

• 2018 Lydia Grant (field hockey)

• 2017 Molly Mawhinney (volleyball)

• 2016 Lydia Henderson (field hockey)

• 2015 Serena McKenzie (cross country)

• 2014 Casey Loring (cross country)

• 2013 Shannon Conley (cross country)

• 2012 Nyajock Pan (cross country)

• 2011 Nyajock Pan (cross country)

• 2010 Rebecca Roberts (field hockey)

• 2009 Karleigh Bradbury (soccer)

• 2008 Annelise Donahue (cross country)

• 2007 Annelise Donahue (cross country)

• 2006 Kristina Aceto (field hockey)

• 2005 Emily Haeuser (cross country)

• 2004 Courtney Albin (soccer)

• 2003 Christina Aceto (soccer)

• 2002 Andrea Giddings (cross country)

• 2001 Andrea Giddings (cross country)

EASTON HEALY, Senior – Football

• Class A South, defense, first-team

* Offensive MVP

* Captain

Healy did a little of everything for a Red Riots squad which got back to the playoffs this fall.

Healy, who has also excelled on the diamond, helping South Portland’s baseball team win a Class A state title in 2023, has been a member of the Red Riots’ football squad for four seasons and became a captain as a senior.

Healy replaced Jaelen Jackson at quarterback as a junior and was named the team’s offensive MVP after throwing for 984 yards and nine touchdowns. Healy was also chosen as a second-team all-star for his play as a defensive back. This fall, he was close to unstoppable as a runner and passer and defensively, he was a force as well. Healy finished with 537 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns and threw for 1,073 yards with 10 more TDs. Overall, Healy accounted for 1,610 scrimmage yards with 24 touchdowns. He also made 60 tackles (28 solo), had three pass breakups and a pair of interceptions on defense. Highlights included two touchdown passes and a pair of TD runs in a season-opening win over Sanford, three passing scores in a victory over Bangor, two rushing touchdowns in a win over Oxford Hills, three TD runs and a touchdown pass in a victory over Windham, 134 passing yards, one TD and a touchdown run in a close loss at Bonny Eagle, a TD run for his team’s lone score in a loss at Thornton Academy, 272 passing yards and two touchdowns in a home loss to Noble and four TD runs and a touchdown reception in a win at Scarborough. “As a football player, Easton has had an incredible career,” said Red Riots coach Aaron Filieo. “Always determined, Easton has worked extremely hard to improve his size, speed, and knowledge of the game. Each year, Easton has shown steady improvement as a player while always leading his peers first and foremost. He’s continued to work hard, putting himself in a better position to contribute to the team. Easton’s willingness to help the team and lead by example has never wavered. He has combined toughness and grit throughout his career and made himself an outstanding football player. Easton has never backed down from a challenge and is a consummate competitor. Easton’s senior season has been the culmination of hard work and tremendous dedication to be the very best that he could be.” Healy, who has also served as a volunteer coach at the Gridiron Hustle camp and Football Fun youth clinic, will look to produce one more memorable baseball season in the spring.

Easton Healy, South Portland’s Fall Athlete of the Year, will be remembered as a great player and leader for a storied program. Rest assured that opposing teams and coaches are thrilled that they no longer have to worry about him running wild against them.

Coach Aaron Filieo’s comment: “I have known Easton since he was in elementary school. He has always been an energetic and competitive leader on the athletic field. Easton understood at a young age the importance of hard work and commitment, as well as the priorities of academic success. Being a successful student-athlete has, and continues to be, very important to Easton. As a captain, Easton exemplified leadership and citizenship. He was constantly leading by example through his high-level of play. He was very invested in the success of the team while trying very hard to be the best player possible. The players and coaches looked at Easton with great admiration, as he was always the hardest working player on and off the field. He truly was dedicated to this team and wanted to do his part to help us succeed. As far as physical toughness goes, there have been few players in my career who have displayed the willingness to play through multiple ailments and injuries. He exemplifies both team and conference awards as he simply does everything on the football field. Easton returned punts and kicks, played on other special teams and never came off the field on offense and defense. His leadership and high level of play helped South Portland continue to stay relevant in Class A football. There was nothing that Easton wasn’t able or willing to do for his team. Easton embodies the meaning of student-athlete. It has been an honor and privilege to coach and work with him.”

Prior winners:

• 2023 Evan Small (cross country)

* 2022 Jaelen Jackson (football)

* 2021 Lucas Flaherty (golf)

* 2020 Jacob Ramos (cross country)

• 2019 Anthony Poole (football)

• 2018 Aleks Kaurin (soccer)

• 2017 Charlie Cronin (soccer)

• 2016 Khalid Suja (soccer)

• 2015 Gary Maietta (soccer)

• 2014 Henry Curran (soccer)

• 2013 Duncan Preston (football)

• 2012 Damjan Draskovic (soccer)

• 2011 Logan Gaddar (football)

• 2010 Nem Kaurin (soccer)

• 2009 Ryan Curit (football)

• 2008 Ryan Chapin (soccer)

• 2007 Nick Gaddar (football)

• 2006 David Knowland (cross country)

• 2005 Endy Carrera (soccer)

• 2004 Nolan Moon (cross country)

• 2003 Eric Giddings (cross country)

• 2002 Eric Giddings (cross country)

• 2001 Devin Shaw (cross country)

