HARPSWELL – Winston Langston, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, with his wife by his side. Born in Lincoln, Mo. to John and Mary Ruth Langston, Winston was one of eight children.
In adulthood Winston served in the U.S. Navy. While stationed in Hawaii he met the love of his life, Nancy Cole. The two were married in March of 1966, enjoying 58 years together.
Following 10 years in the Navy, Winston went to work for Lockheed Martin as an engineer. Winston loved spending time with his family, woodturning and having breakfast with his “Buds”. During his life he traveled extensively throughout the USA and Europe.
Winston was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, and four brothers. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his sons Marc and wife Teresa, Joel and wife Lynn, Keith and wife Shannon; as well as six grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for Winston on Dec. 21, 2024, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, Rte.24, 1795 Harpswell Islands Rd, Orr’s Island, Maine.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.Brackettfh.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to:
the American Cancer Society or:
the American Heart Association
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.