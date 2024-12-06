HARPSWELL – Winston Langston, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, with his wife by his side. Born in Lincoln, Mo. to John and Mary Ruth Langston, Winston was one of eight children.

In adulthood Winston served in the U.S. Navy. While stationed in Hawaii he met the love of his life, Nancy Cole. The two were married in March of 1966, enjoying 58 years together.

Following 10 years in the Navy, Winston went to work for Lockheed Martin as an engineer. Winston loved spending time with his family, woodturning and having breakfast with his “Buds”. During his life he traveled extensively throughout the USA and Europe.

Winston was predeceased by his parents; three sisters, and four brothers. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his sons Marc and wife Teresa, Joel and wife Lynn, Keith and wife Shannon; as well as six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held for Winston on Dec. 21, 2024, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, Rte.24, 1795 Harpswell Islands Rd, Orr’s Island, Maine.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.Brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

the American Cancer Society or:

the American Heart Association

