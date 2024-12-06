TOPSHAM – Lawrence “Larry” George Rivers Jr., 71, of Topsham, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Larry got his wings home; to join his love of 48 years, Beverly McPhail.

Lawrence was born on August 10, 1953, in Plattsburgh, NY, son of Lawrence and Delores (Bushey) Rivers. He attended Beekmantown Central School, graduating in 1973. He enjoyed being on the wrestling team with his two brothers, achieving many awards. Larry had fond childhood memories of camping and fishing with his parents and seven siblings.

Larry was known as a jack of all trades. He worked for Tri-State as a car salesman in his earlier years. During the holidays season he would brush tip and make wreaths and garland to sell. Larry was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life. He was very crafty and there was no job he couldn’t do. He took pride in being able to work hard.

Larry was a loving spouse and devoted family man having three daughters and a stepson. He enjoyed outings, holidays, barbecues or a random trip to the zoo to see the wildlife. Larry always brought humor. He loved long car rides with no destination which created many driveway conversations of his memorable stories. Larry’s favorite pastime was gambling at the casino or racing the horses. He loved being in the company of others at home watching Patriots, Celtics. and racing.

Lawrence was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Delores (Bushey) Rivers and by his spouse, Beverly McPhail.

He is survived and missed dearly by his three daughters, Chastity McPhail and partner Michael Campbell, Krista McPhail and fiancé Michael Keene, and Kristen McPhail and partner Lucus Ulvila; his stepson Jason McPhail; grandson Evan Gilley and Devon McPhail; great grandson Cooper McPhail.

Lawrence is also survived by seven siblings and spouses, Julie and her predeceased husband Ricky Maxey, Steven and his wife Cheryl Rivers, Michael and his wife Gail Rivers, Terry Rivers, Glenn and his wife Laura Rivers, Suzanne and her predeceased husband David Kinter, and Sherri and her husband Clarence LaDuke; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, from 11:00 -12:00 p.m. at Demers – Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St. Brunswick. With a service at the funeral home at noon and the burial to follow to Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick.

A reception will follow after services at the China Rose, 42 Bath Rd, Brunswick, ME, 04011.

If you a have memory or to story share, please visit Desmond Funeral Home website:

https://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Lawrence-RiversJr

