BOYS’ TEAM

Jim Harmon – Scarborough cross country

Scarborough’s boys’ cross country team won the Class A state title this fall. By a single, solitary point. The Red Storm hadn’t captured a crown since 2018 and finished second to Portland at the regional meet, but they put it all together when it mattered most and the end result was a title and Harmon’s third selection as our Coach of the Year.

Harmon, who has been Scarborough’s coach for 27 seasons, was also chosen in 2004 and 2018.

Prior Scarborough Forecaster winners:

• 2023 Mike Murphy (Scarborough golf)

* 2020 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

* 2018 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

• 2017 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

• 2016 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

• 2014 Mike Murphy (Scarborough golf)

• 2013 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2010 Lance Johnson (Scarborough football)

• 2008 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2005 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2004 Jim Harmon (Scarborough cross country)

• 2003 Mark Diaz (Scarborough soccer)

• 2002 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

• 2001 Jack Flynn (Scarborough football)

GIRLS’ TEAM

Mike Farley – Scarborough soccer

While Scarborough’s girls’ soccer team wasn’t able to earn an unprecedented third consecutive Class A state title this fall, the Red Storm came pretty darn close.

And after having to replace one of the all-time program greats and having to battle several tough foes in a difficult region, Scarborough made it to the final Saturday again, earning Farley his fifth Coach of the Year selection.

Farley was also honored in 2010, 2012, 2019 and 2022.

Farley took over the Red Storm program in 2005 and has now won 273 games, nine regional titles and four Gold Balls.

Prior Scarborough Forecaster winners:

• 2022 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

* 2020 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2019 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

• 2015 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

• 2012 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

• 2011 Jon Roberts (Scarborough volleyball)

• 2010 Mike Farley (Scarborough soccer)

• 2009 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2008 Ron Kelly (Scarborough cross country)

• 2007 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2006 Jody King (Scarborough volleyball)

• 2004 Kerry Mariello (Scarborough field hockey)

• 2001 Erin McLaughlin (Scarborough field hockey)

