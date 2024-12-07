Maine scored three times in the third period to beat Stonehill College, 5-2, in a men’s hockey game on Saturday at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Grayson Arnott gave the Black Bears (11-2-2) the lead 1:39 into the third period. Nicholas Niemo and Josh Nadeau added insurance goals.

UP NEXT WHO: Stonehill at Maine WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday] STREAMING: ESPN+

The Black Bears took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Taylor Makar and Harrison Scott. Stonehill (6-13) tied it when Leo Chambers and Brady Hunter scored in the second period.

Albin Boija stopped 14 shots for Maine, while Connor Androlewicz had 41 saves for Stonehill.

