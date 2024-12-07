Maine scored three times in the third period to beat Stonehill College, 5-2, in a men’s hockey game on Saturday at Alfond Arena in Orono.
Grayson Arnott gave the Black Bears (11-2-2) the lead 1:39 into the third period. Nicholas Niemo and Josh Nadeau added insurance goals.
The Black Bears took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Taylor Makar and Harrison Scott. Stonehill (6-13) tied it when Leo Chambers and Brady Hunter scored in the second period.
Albin Boija stopped 14 shots for Maine, while Connor Androlewicz had 41 saves for Stonehill.
Maine and Stonehill meet again at 3 p.m. Sunday.
