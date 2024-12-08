AUGUSTA – After setting the career goals record, winning 71 of 72 games and earning three state championships, there was one more accolade for Lucy Johnson to win.

She took care of that Sunday afternoon. The Cheverus senior was named the 26th winner of the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, becoming the second straight Stags player and member of the Johnson family to win it after sister Lily took it last year.

“I was very nervous, but it’s great, and I’m very proud of the accomplishments myself and I’m glad that my sister and I get to share this bond, for sure,” Johnson said. “It shows that I have a lot of heart and dedication to the game. … I’ve been playing since I was five, and I just can’t imagine my life without it.”

It’s the second time two sisters have won the award, with the first being Greely’s Amanda and Julia Chase in 2002 and 2004, respectively. Johnson beat out Biddeford’s Ayla Lagasse for the award, and earned an honor many likely felt was inevitable since her sophomore season when she scored 49 goals, the second most goals tallied in a season. With 34 this fall, Johnson finished with 152 goals, 41 higher than the record she broke and 14 clear of Winthrop’s Madeline Wagner in second place.

“It’s good … to have something to reach for to make you a better player. I hope some girl out there right now sees that number, 152, and smashes it, and that’s how Lucy will know she really succeeded,” Cheverus coach Andrea Musante said. “When you see someone like Lucy and what she’s done, that’ll only help grow the game.”

Johnson, who will play next alongside Lily at Boston University, said that legacy point has been significant to her as she’s wrapped up her high school field hockey career.

“I definitely think so,” she said. “I try to set really good examples for many people in the future, and for people coming into Cheverus. I know a few of the younger girls, they’ve told me they look up to me and it really means a lot to me. I try to set that example for them, hopefully they see it through.”

While much has been said about Johnson’s speed, stick handling, ball control and lethal shot, Musante said her competitiveness stood out most, which was exemplified in her playing through frequent knee pain this season and her ability to raise her game when the Stags needed it.

“She would fight, she would show up and produce the same results no matter what the situation was,” she said. “She never laid down, it doesn’t matter if she was double- or tripled-team. She always found a way.”

Musante pointed to the 2023 Class A final, when Johnson was marked heavily by Skowhegan defenders but still scored the winning goal with 58 seconds left in a 2-1 victory.

“It was like, ‘She showed up. She did it again,’ ” Musante said. “When she hits the field and the whistle blows, she has an incredible fire and passion.”

It all culminated in the award Sunday, which Johnson said is more meaningful considering it follows Lily’s victory a year ago. In her acceptance speech, Johnson addressed her sister who was away at school, saying “no one has chemistry like us.”

“It’s definitely very special,” she said. “I always think of her every day, I miss playing with her and I’m really excited to play with her next year so we can share this bond.”

