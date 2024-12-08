In this week’s poem, Denise Pendleton shares the tale of a holiday, a strange dog and an ache of separateness. I love this poem’s clarion gaze and concern for the creature out in the cold, and I also love how clear the speaker’s difficult self-knowledge: for all the watchers’ care, they are inside, while the stray is out.

Pendleton holds an MFA in poetry from Washington University and is a recipient of The Jinx Walker Poetry Prize of the Academy of the American Poets. Her poems have appeared in a variety of online and print publications, including Northwest Review, Kerning and the American Sports Poems Anthology. Pendleton returned in 2006 to the small town in Midcoast where she was raised, and where she coordinates the local literacy program.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, LGBTQ+ writers and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.

The Stray

By Denise Pendleton

Not asking for anything. Come only that close.

Through the woods, the field, she has come

to the far edge of our lawn to sleep on the northern side

of our home. In air below freezing, the dog

twitches in her dreams, her coat red

and shining in late afternoon sun.

We take turns staring down at her from the house

we have been in for a long time, here

to open all our gifts, eat the meal

prepared for us, fill our mouths often

with sweets and with wine. A mother

with her children come home we cannot

still ourselves over this dog strayed. How hard

just to watch her, asleep and dreaming on the edge of wild.

We pick out what game to play, what songs

we want to hear sung and we stay

on this side of the window.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “The Stray” copyright 2024 by Denise Pendleton, was originally published in the San Antonio Review (2023). It appears by permission of the author. Submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/deep-water.

