Gregory A. Nordstrom

FALMOUTH – Gregory A. Nordstrom, 68, of Falmouth, died Friday Nov. 29 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Service.

To see Gregory’s full obituary please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

