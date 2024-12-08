FALMOUTH – Gregory A. Nordstrom, 68, of Falmouth, died Friday Nov. 29 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Service.

To see Gregory’s full obituary please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

