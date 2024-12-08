SCARBOROUGH – Nancy Reade Sulides, 94, of Scarborough, passed away on Nov. 28, 2024, after a period of declining health. She was born on July 2, 1930 in Lewiston, the daughter of Evelyn Hayes Reade and John Leslie Reade, Jr. She was a direct descendant of Lawrence Jackson Harris, the third settler of Lewiston and was also related to the Washburn family of Washburn-Norlands, Livermore.

﻿Nancy graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948. She then attended Bates College for two years, Class of 1952, before graduating from Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in 1953. In 1984 she graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in vocational education. She worked as a dental hygienist for many years in Boston and in several Maine towns. After retiring from dental hygiene she worked in the souvenir shop of the Portland Sea Dogs.

﻿Throughout her life, Nancy volunteered for numerous organizations in the Rockand and Portland areas. Most significantly, she volunteered over 5,000 hours at Maine Medical Center. She was involved with many programs at the hospital and started Hats for Hugs in 1999. Through this program thousands of hats were knit by volunteers and provided free of charge to cancer patients. In recognition of her work with Hats for Hugs, Nancy was named Volunteer of the Year in 2000, received the Channel 6 Six Who Care award in 2007 and the President’s Volunteer Service Award in 2009.

﻿Nancy was predeceased by her former husband, Peter Sulides. She is survived by her daughters Anne Woods and husband Jimmie, Carol Sulides-Yerxa and husband Peter Yerxa and Paula Reed and husband Wayne. She is also survived by grandchildren, Molly Woods Gentry, Erica Woods, Hannah Yerxa, Colby Yerxa, David Reed and Katelin Reed.

﻿Funeral services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers gifts

may be made to:

Maine Medical Development Center

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102-3175

