Another Maine deer season has come to a close. If you got your deer, whether by luck or design, congratulations. Hopefully you got more out of the season than a freezer full of venison. If you didn’t, you can still note why it didn’t happen. Let’s look at some possible reasons.

NO TIME: Success often depends on the laws of probability, and the more time you spend in the woods the better the odds of intercepting game. If your time is limited, you might still gain an edge by picking the right time to be in the woods. Deer are most active around dawn and dusk, so even an hour or two before and after work might be worthwhile.

Many hunters only get weekends to hunt, and that unfortunately means just Saturdays in Maine. The woods tend to be a little more crowded on that day but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. More hunters can mean more deer movement. If you have the whole day, use it. While twilight is best, deer might move any time.

Perhaps you get a week off and want to pick the best week, but that can vary. The first week provides more deer that have been less disturbed, but warm weather can dull deer movement. Around mid-November the rut kicks in and normally reclusive bucks begin moving more during daylight in search of does. The last week brings a better chance of snow, and you can parlay the holiday shutdown into a full week off.

NO DEER IN SIGHT: There’s an inverse correlation between scouting and hunting. The more time you spend in the woods before the season, the less you may need to spend during it. Get out and scout, and as you can’t hunt Sundays anyway, that’s a great scouting day. Look for signs and concentrate where you find the most. Study the topography. Undisturbed deer will more often take the path of least resistance. The same applies to cover type, though pressured deer will spend more time in dense cover; so should you.

NOT THE RIGHT DEER: Maybe you didn’t have an antlerless permit and only saw does. At least you saw deer and hopefully learned more about their behavior, particularly where they like to hang out. Find the does and the bucks will come. Perhaps you only saw small bucks. Congratulations for being selective. You probably learned more about them as well, which is an important step toward something bigger and better.

YOU MISSED!: Sorry to hear, but that’s on you. Did you sight-in your gun before the season? Maybe the shot was beyond your abilities: too far, in low light, through brush … the list goes on. The deer was running. That’s never a good shot to take. Buck fever? Only time and experience will cure that. Practice until you’re proficient, then only take shots you’re certain you can make.

There will be another season. Whether you tagged out or not, remember the most important things you take from the hunt are memories and lessons learned. Nobody starts as an expert hunter. Luck always factors in, but every day in the woods and every encounter with a deer gradually hones your skills and gives you a better chance the next time.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

