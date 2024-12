Maine’s state offices will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday afternoon.

A storm expected to form late Monday and carry over into Tuesday triggered the closure, Mills said in a statement. She said the delay will help state employees make it to work safely.

“Maine is forecast to receive a storm tonight that will turn from snow into freezing rain during Tuesday’s commute,” Mills said in a statement. “My administration is also keeping an eye on the storm system forecast to bring high winds, potential power outages, and flash floods to Maine on Wednesday. I encourage Maine people to take proper precautions now to ensure they are prepared for potential power outages this winter.”

The overnight storm could bring between 1 and 3 inches of snow to some parts of Maine, the National Weather Service said.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are under winter weather advisories, the weather service said.