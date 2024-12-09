Maine’s state offices will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday afternoon.

A storm expected to form late Monday and carry over into Tuesday triggered the closure, Mills said in a statement. She said the delay will help state employees make it to work safely.

“Maine is forecast to receive a storm tonight that will turn from snow into freezing rain during Tuesday’s commute,” Mills said in a statement. “My administration is also keeping an eye on the storm system forecast to bring high winds, potential power outages, and flash floods to Maine on Wednesday. I encourage Maine people to take proper precautions now to ensure they are prepared for potential power outages this winter.”

The overnight storm could bring between 1 and 3 inches of snow to some parts of Maine, the National Weather Service said.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are under winter weather advisories, the weather service said.

Copy the Story Link