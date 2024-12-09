Due to miscalculations, Saco Middle School has added several names to the quarter 1 honor roll that was printed in the Nov. 28 edition. The additions are:

Grade 8

Honors: Teaghan Norris

Grade 7

High Honors: Kruz Tardiff

Honors: Yusuf Al Gburi, Qasim Al-Khelaifawi, Alannah Collin, Hunter Dube, Ariana Etheridge, Adele Foy, Olivia Grantham, Andre Leclerc, Chloe Pelletier, Ahmad Rasheed, Robert Rooney.

Grade 6

High Honors: Richard Grant, Parker Libby.

Honors: Connor Alward, Brayden Cloutier, Charlotte Davis, Dakota Fox, Aubree Gadbois, Oliver Hahn, Ireland Jacobson, Madilyn Lowe, Caden Webber.

