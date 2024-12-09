We need ‘true’

affordable housing

The Courier’s previous article “Affordable housing proposed for downtown Biddeford” illustrates a modern-day travesty against struggling families with children, and young people just entering the workforce.

The article says that these apartments will be for “residents aged 55 and older.” Census data shows that the average age of first-time mothers is now 26, so residents will most likely be without children. These developers should include in their marketing campaign to potential renters that they will not have to put up with the noise of children playing. The irony of this project is that it’s being marketed as “workforce housing.” Statistics indicate that the median age of retirement in the United States is 62, and many even earlier.

As a local retired old geezer, I know most of us already acquired our homes before the recent big money housing speculators grabbed the available homes. I can’t see many locals moving into this place; I surmise that this will mostly be an out-of-state geezer magnet. I’m not surprised that the mayor is giddy about this project for it has the potential of being an economic boom for Biddeford. Imagine hordes of childless retired geezers strolling Biddeford’s revitalized downtown with pockets full of cash to dine out and buy knick-knacks. Best of all, the project pretty much guarantees it will not draw more children to Biddeford, requiring an increase in the school budget. I hope by writing this, people don’t think of me as a typical NIMBY against building critically needed housing in Maine. We need to support the type of housing that will help those that are hurting the most from our current housing crisis. We need to encourage true affordable housing for families with children, and young people just entering the workforce.

Ted Sirois

Saco

Time for grievances

to be addressed

Fourteen months have passed since the Citizens’ Grievance Petition with 172 signatures by Saco voters was heard by City Council in a special hearing in September 2023.

On Dec. 16, the Grievance will appear on the Council agenda as an “Action Item.” Link: sacomaine.org/mayor_and_city_council/council_agendas.php

While progress has been made, continued public advocacy by citizens – “the customers of Saco” – has been required to bring errors and process discrepancies into full view for accountability by our elected officials and city leadership.

In October, citizens submitted “Call to Action” letters to city leadership that went unacknowledged for approximately six weeks. Non-responsive government will not be endured.

Let Saco councilors know you’re listening, watching, and engaging in the process.

We all deserve the highest degree of service, truth, and ethical responsibility by our elected mayor and ward councilors. Ordinances and public processes must be adhered to and conducted in open “sunshine” with full compliance. Mayor Jodi MacPhail ran on a platform of “trust” and fixing the relationship with citizen stakeholders. It is time for accountability and progress that do not drip in slow and tepid motion.

To the citizens who attended the Nov. 21 Traffic Safety Committee: congratulations on speaking up and demanding change from officials to increase the safety of your neighborhoods!

All citizens are needed to join in the broader municipal process to urge councilors to lead with action-oriented decisions that will require the “new” city administrator and staff to address long-standing issues that have kept Saco from realizing true progress.

Inga Sandvoss Browne

Saco

