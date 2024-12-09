Thursday, Dec. 12

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. FYI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 13

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. The Broadway musical based on the hit 1942 film that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. $25-$30. FMI, call 207-282-0849 or email lsturdivant@roadrunner.com.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Holiday Makers Market Pop-Up, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lucky Pigeon Brewing Co., 40 Main St., Biddeford. FMI, email admin@millpondceramicsstudio.com.

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” see Dec. 13.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Annual Congregation Etz Chaim Chanukah Party, 5 to 8 p.m., Congregation Etz Chaim, 34 Bacon St., Biddeford. Admissions Information: Preregistration is required for both in-person and online participation. Cost for in-person attendance (payable at the door) is $10/person and $25/family. FMI, call 207-284-5771 or email mail@etzchaimme.org.

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, ” 2 to 4 p.m., see Dec. 13.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Dec. 12.

Friday, Dec. 20

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” see Dec. 13.

Saturday, Dec. 21

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” see Dec. 13.

Sunday, Dec. 22

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” 2 to 4 p.m., see Dec. 13.

Winter Solstice Ceremony, 5:30 p.m., 96 Seaside Ave., Saco, Ferry Beach Campground. A time to gather around the bonfire with singing, sharing and sweet treats. Come prepared with what to let go of from the past year (released into the fire) and what to bring into 2025. This event takes place outside so be sure to dress warmly. Free. FMI, visit ferrybeach.org/winter-solstice.html.

Sunday, Dec. 22

AMVETS Charity Public Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., AMVETS Post 1, 147 Alfred St., Biddeford. Choose from a full menu. Every breakfast is made to order. Also breakfast to go. Proceeds from breakfast will be donated to fund AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS Squadron 1 local charities. This fall, the breakfasts have generated over $2,000 that were distributed to local charities.

Brunch by the Beach, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 7 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. Brunch is an all-you-can-eat, self-serve buffet with a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items. Registration is highly recommended, walk-ins accepted as space allows. Tickets are $25 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 5-12) and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets include the entire brunch menu and drinks. FMI and to buy tickets, visit: fbch.me/brunch.

