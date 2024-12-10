BRUNSWICK – Corey Bernier, 47 years old, a lifelong resident of Brunswick, passed away on Dec. 3, 2024, at his home.

Corey was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that was never a barrier to him living a rich and meaningful life. Corey was loved and cared for by family, friends, and community members, including but not limited to his teachers, school aides, doctors, specialists, and many staff from Independence Association.

Cars, music, food and family were his passions. Due to Corey’s disability, he was not able to talk. That did not stop Corey from communicating and having conversations with each person about anything, but ultimately it would end with cars, where he had the ability to remember every make, model, color, and year of every car you ever owned indefinitely once he had asked. Corey also could not walk, but that did not limit his ability to travel. Corey enjoyed many walks in his wheelchair around Brunswick, and driving to area car dealerships to check out the latest makes and models, and hopefully get a pile of car books for his extensive collection. He also had an extensive music collection, and enjoyed listening to a variety of music, or playing with his various guitars.

Corey attended Pine Tree Camp annually since the 1980’s. Staff members at Pine Tree Camp held a special place in Corey’s heart and he looked forward to attending every year, where friendships became lifelong.

﻿He is survived by his loving and devoted parents Rachel and Gerald Bernier of Brunswick, as well as his younger brother Ryan Bernier and his wife Haley and their two sons, all of Brunswick.

A visitation for Corey will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011, from 4 – 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held later in 2025, a location and date to be determined.

To share caring memories and offer sympathies please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Corey’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, the

Bernier’s request that donations be made to:

Pine Tree Camp

in Corey’s honor

