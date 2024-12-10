Center Jr., Daniel Edward 99, of Augusta, Dec. 5. Funeral service in the spring, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Brandon, Vt.
Center Jr., Daniel Edward 99, of Augusta, Dec. 5. Funeral service in the spring, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Brandon, Vt.
