WINDHAM – Charlotte Hope (Kelley) Burrill, 88, beloved wife, mother, aunt, passed away at Maine Medical Center, Portland, on Dec 3, 2024, following a period of declining health.

Charlotte was born on Dec 28, 1935, in Bowdoinham, Maine, daughter of the late Lloyd and Faith Kelley. Charlotte grew up with her three siblings in the Bangor area. They enjoyed many summers at their cottage on the coast of Maine. Charlotte was enthusiastically involved with writing, painting and playing piano. She graduated from Bangor High School and attended The University of Maine at Orono. Charlotte married John Edson Burrill in 1956 and lovingly raised three children,, John, Jane and Nathan. While John was a baby they moved from Bangor to Bucksport, then South Portland and finally Windham, where they purchased a period farm. Soon John would open the first drug store in North Windham. Meanwhile Charlotte was a busy homemaker, starting gardens and remodeling the house with John. Whether a sing-along after dinner, or volunteering at schools and nursing homes in Florida, Charlotte loved playing the piano, singing along with everyone. She had and ear for music and could play a song right after hearing it.

Charlotte and John travelled extensively, eventually settling in Sarasota for winters, after John’s retirement. The family and extended family have summered in Trenton, Maine since John built a cottage their in the 60’s. Beloved Aunt and Uncle Ada and Fred Woodman moved to Trenton first, and attracted many family members to move there. Charlotte loved Shady Nook, the people and gatherings. She was usually the first to dip in the ocean in later spring and could be found there towards fall when few others dared, frequently with Amy Kelley. She loved sunsets over Union Bay, took countless photos, and painted many sunsets. She was involved with several painting groups over the years; plain air, portraiture, watercolor and oil. She loved her ‘indoor only’ cats. SweetyBoy, a Maine Coon, is 20!

Charlotte was predeceased by her three siblings, Elizabeth (Kelley) Lowden, Hazel Kelley, and Walter Kelley. She is survived by her husband; three children; two grandchildren, Alida Nelson (Aaron) Gorham, NH, and Cidra Nelson, San Diego; nieces Amy (Kelley) Lord (Lance), Susie (Bob), Catherine, Sarah, Sherrie (Spaulding), nephews Aaron and Dorrance.

﻿Memorial/ reception, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. at Highland Lake Grange 87 Hardy Road Westbrook, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

please send gifts to the:

﻿Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

