BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Todd Wing (12th year, 114-92 overall record)

2023-24 record: 8-12 (Lost, 61-52, to Gorham in Class AA South semifinals)

Top returning players: Justin Jamal (Senior), Tavian Lauture (Senior), Evan Legassey (Senior), David Otti (Senior), Mogga Yanga (Senior), Tayshaun Cleveland (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “This has been a work a couple years in the making. The guys understood the assignment and have learned their lessons well. They’re ready to put them into action and play our brand of basketball. There aren’t many gimmes on our schedule and we have a lot of different things to prepare for. It’ll come down to doing what we do best. We’ll pressure and try to create points off turnovers, but we know in the tournament that it will come down to halfcourt execution on offense. We can’t have long spells where we get off track. It’s a special group. I’ve had them around since they were little. I’m hoping for great things for them this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering saved its best for last a year ago and will parlay its trip to the Civic Center into what it hopes is a deep tournament run this winter.

Legassey has made a name for himself since his freshman season and will be a top scoring threat this year. Legassey, a second-team Class AA South all-star a year ago after averaging 16.4 points per contest, is a dangerous outside shooter, but he can blow by a defender and finish in close as well. Jamal, the point guard, is another top returner. Jamal was an honorable mention all-star in 2023-24 and can score (11.1 ppg) and distribute (1.9 assists per game). Cleveland, who stands 6-foot-5, made the league’s All-Rookie team last winter and will be a force to be reckoned with at both ends of the floor. Lauture, Deering’s Fall Athlete of the Year after leading the Rams’ football team to its best season in over a decade, is a defensive standout. Otti (6-3) and Yanga (6-4) bring size and the ability to score easy baskets and stymie the opposition on defense. Senior guard Ronan Wing can come off the bench and set up his teammates for open shots. Junior guard Michel Butera will be another key sub, who can come in and lock down any opponent.

The Rams dropped a heartbreaking 66-60 overtime decision at Cheverus in their opener (despite 22 points from Legassey and 14 from Cleveland). Just about every game will be a battle, but this Deering team is well-equipped to go toe-to-toe with all comers. The Rams have confidence and the belief that they’re as good as anyone in a deep and balanced Class AA South. Deering has what it takes to take the next step and it should be one of the last teams standing.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Michael Atkins (first year)

2023-24 record: 9-10 (Lost, 43-27, to Fryeburg Academy in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Julia Krush (Senior), Almarina Abore (Junior), Payton Legassey (Junior), Blake Gayle (Sophomore), Angelina Keo (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We want to bring the energy and effort. We have to take advantage of this opportunity we are blessed with and hold each other accountable to our new standard. We also want to rise to the occasion, no matter who we are facing on the other end.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering made great strides a year ago, then an era came to an end when longtime coach Mike Murphy stepped down. Atkins, who played at the University of Maine-Farmington and previously coached at the middle school and AAU levels, inherits a squad that should show steady improvement in the weeks to come.

Keo turned heads as a freshman with her playing style, making the All-Rookie team after averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Keo will be the point guard and will be active all over the floor. Legassey will be at the shooting guard spot. Abore, Gayle and Krush will see time at forward and will be in the scoring mix as well. Sophomore Celeste Tillman could be a force to be reckoned with in the post.

The Rams are still relatively young and will take some time to hit their stride (they opened with a 59-16 loss at reigning Class AA champion Cheverus). If Deering can win enough games to make it to the postseason, it could be a very difficult out.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Portland, South Portland and Waynflete)

Coaches: Joe Robinson (17th year, 156-152-13 overall record) and Jeff Beaney (eighth year, 58-73-4 overall record)

2023-24 record: 10-9-1 (Lost, 6-3, to Bangor in Class A state semifinals)

Deering players: Dom Anthony, Johnny Bechard, Jackson Nalli

Coach Robinson’s comment: “We hope to compete in a competitive league and make the playoffs.”

Coach Beaney’s comment: “We graduated eight seniors who all contributed a lot. We’ll be strong in net. We’ll be challenged early. We’re pushing the team concept. As we get experience, we’ll get stronger.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: While the graduation of Travis Roy Award finalist Tobey Lappin and fellow All-State player Hewitt Sykes will be felt, the Beacons are back for another co-op season and they expect to make another deep playoff run.

The Beacons have their hands full with a challenging slate, but they’ll get better because of it and once again will be at their best when it matters most. In the postseason.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth, Portland, South Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (13th year, 116-100-8 overall record)

2023-24 record: 11-9 (Lost, 5-2, to Gorham in South Region semifinals)

Deering players: Addy Blackburn (Junior), Eleanor Bryant (Junior), Annabelle Price (Freshman)

Coach’s comment: “We have three of the best players in the state with Marina (Bassett), Libby (Hooper) and Jane (Flynn). They will keep us competitive in every game. We also have several returning players with lots of varsity experience that will help balance out the roster. Our new starting goalie, Mya Clark, has been a great addition to the team and will help keep us in every game. Our goal is to take this team deep in the playoffs and make a run for a state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Beacons are back for their second season as a co-op team and they should be in contention in the South Region again this winter. The squad has wins over Falmouth/Scarborough, Greely and St. Dom’s (by a composite 22-8 margin) and also lost to two-time state champion Cheverus (9-1) in early action.

The Beacons look to continue to compete in the difficult South Region and if all goes well, they’ll make a deep playoff run. This squad will score a lot of goals and will be fun to watch this season.

