BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Travis Seaver (13th year, 167-69 overall record, three state titles)

2023-24 record: 9-10 (Lost, 76-50, to Noble in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Luca Cimino (Senior), Kade Ippolito (Senior), Ethan Michaud (Senior), Andrew Padgett (Senior), Owen Partridge (Senior), Brogan Raftice (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We’re deep and we have nine seniors. We have size, but we know it will come down to defense. We won’t outscore teams, so we have to stay cohesive on defense. These guys haven’t won in basketball. I’m hoping our football and soccer (state championship) success carries over and we’ll be in the mix. We’ll definitely get better during the year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely hasn’t missed the playoffs in over three decades and this year’s team is poised to be one of the top contenders in Class A South again. After back-to-back quarterfinal round ousters, the Rangers are looking for a deeper run this time around.

Ippolito burst out of the gate with 28 points in Greely’s season-opening 51-46 victory over Mt. Ararat. Ippolito was a third-team all-star in 2023-24 and he can stuff the stat sheet, as well as stuff the basketball. He’s joined on the forward line by Cimino, Padgett (who just quarterbacked the Rangers to a football state title) and Partridge (who was a pivotal part of a boys’ soccer state champion). Cimino and senior Luke O’Connor are other forwards to watch. In the backcourt, Michaud will be the point guard. Raftice has experience. Sophomore guard Rocky Axelsen could step up as a scorer as well.

The Rangers don’t want to get into track meets with teams that can score a lot of points. If they can keep the game at their pace, look out, they’ll have a chance to beat anyone. Greely’s schedule, as always, is daunting and the Rangers will learn from it and grow in the weeks to come. Greely is hungry to go deeper in this year’s tournament and it wouldn’t be wise to bet against the Rangers come February.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Todd Flaherty (ninth year, 124-34 overall record, two state titles)

2023-24 record: 9-11 (Lost, 58-21, to eventual champion Brunswick in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Molly Partridge (Senior), Avery Bush (Junior), Kelsey Crocker (Junior), Hannah Hussey (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “It’s a good group. We’re having fun and getting better. We’re young. We have one senior, three freshmen and three sophomores, but we’re athletic. We need to find ways to score and that takes time. Scoring will have to come from everybody. We hope to fight for a playoff spot. Our goal is to get better, get in (the tournament) and ruin someone’s day.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely ruined Gray-New Gloucester’s day a year ago in the quarterfinals and while the Rangers were no match for the eventual champions in the next round, they did finish the year with some momentum to carry over. Greely has some standout athletes on the roster this winter and if it can find a way to put the ball in the basket, it will be very competitive again.

Hussey will be the point guard. She’ll look to do some scoring, as well as distributing. Crocker and Partridge are top defenders. Sophomore guards Sophia Littel and Abi Livingston are shooters to watch and Bush is another veteran guard. Junior Lily Wawrzicki-Stein, the goalie from the state championship soccer team, will be in the post, but overall, the Rangers don’t have a lot of size.

Greely started with a 61-15 loss to Class A South favorite Mt. Ararat, but better days are ahead. The Rangers proved last year that it’s not how you start a season, but how you end it that matters. This roster is full of good athletes who know how to win big games. If Greely can get into the tournament and play in a big game, life might get tough for the opposition yet again.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Barry Mothes (31st year, 373-235-16 overall record, five state championships)

2023-24 record: 13-7 (Lost, 5-3, to eventual champion Cheverus/Yarmouth in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Finn Craven (Senior), Rylan Haight (Senior), Ezra McDuffie (Senior), Alex Wharton (Senior), Coben Donnelly (Junior), Noah Baril (Sophomore), Tucker Goddu (Sophomore), Jack Noone (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “This is one of the more substantial roster transitions for a Greely team that I can recall over the past three decades. Nearly two-thirds of our roster will be freshmen and sophomores and we have some juniors and seniors who will be stepping up into bigger varsity roles than what they’ve had in the past. The season brings a new set of challenges with many new, young players and a mostly new and developing crew of defensemen. We will also need many new and emerging players to help generate offense and goals. It’s exciting to see these new and returning players get these opportunities and there is a lot of enthusiasm, but we have plenty of work ahead of us to build the kind of team hockey we want to play from shift to shift, period to period, game to game. We are all excited to get to work with that.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely enjoyed a nice bounce-back season a year ago, which included a dramatic overtime playoff victory before the Rangers were ousted by the eventual state champions. This year, Greely has a lot of new faces in new places, but the end result figures to be the same. A trip to the postseason where anything is possible.

Offensively, the Rangers will be paced by McDuffie (7 goals, 6 assists last year, including a hat trick in a playoff win over Gorham), Haight (whose 2023-24 campaign was shortened by injury), Donnelly (3 assists last winter) and Noone. Junior Andrew Adams, sophomores Declan Craven, Mitchell Lambert and Zach Yake and freshmen Connor Murphy, Calvin O’Connor, Jason Parent and Colebeck Werner are also vying for playing time on offense. Wharton is the lone returner on the blue line. He’ll help the offensive cause as well. Basil and Finn Craven each played forward previously. They’ll move back to help solidify the defense this season. Junior Max Allen and freshman Jarrett Bush will also see valuable minutes. Goddu played in eight games in goal as a freshman, going 5-3 with an .835 save percentage and a 3.71 goals-against-average. Freshman Beckett Olsen will also see some time between the pipes.

The Rangers have a lot of promise, but there will be a learning curve. Greely started with a 3-1 loss to Kennebunk/Wells (Werner scored the goal, from Baril) and has Cheverus/Yarmouth up next. The Rangers will be tested often this winter, but look for them to rise to the occasion and as the newer players get up to speed, they’ll be a team that no one wants to face. With Class B South appearing wide-open, Greely could be one of the last squads standing.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Coach: Meg Finlay (third year)

2023-24 record: 1-17-1 (Lost, 8-0, to Gorham in South Region quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Jane Flynn (Senior), Zoe Trepaney (Senior), Charley Louie (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We’re entering the season with renewed determination after a challenging year. The girls are eager to build on their experiences and improved skill development. Although they faced tough competition last year, their work ethic and commitment to growth will be key as they look to build momentum and set the foundation for future success.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely, which also includes players from Gray-New Gloucester, is looking to return to contention this season.

Louie is considered one of the region’s top goalies and she’ll give her team a fighting chance. Louie made 31 saves in a recent loss to St. Dom’s. Trepaney is a veteran defender. Flynn is a top scoring threat on offense.

The Rangers began the season with losses to the Beacons, Brunswick and St. Dom’s, but this group will show steady improvement and the wins will come. Perhaps enough to get into the postseason.

