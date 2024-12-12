PORTLAND – Roger Travers Lawrence passed away at Fallbrook Woods nursing home on December 10, 2024. Roger Lawrence was born to John Christopher and Viola Mae Lawrence on October 1, 1928. He was born at their home at 894 Washington Ave., Portland Maine.

Roger is survived by three children, Robert J. Lawrence, (Patricia) of Portland, Anne Kemer (James) of Raleigh, NC, and John R. Lawrence, of Portland. He and Abilina have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

