PORTLAND – Roger Travers Lawrence passed away at Fallbrook Woods nursing home on December 10, 2024. Roger Lawrence was born to John Christopher and Viola Mae Lawrence on October 1, 1928. He was born at their home at 894 Washington Ave., Portland Maine.
Roger is survived by three children, Robert J. Lawrence, (Patricia) of Portland, Anne Kemer (James) of Raleigh, NC, and John R. Lawrence, of Portland. He and Abilina have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.