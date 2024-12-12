DAMARISCOTTA – Daniel A. Pinkham, 81, of Damariscotta, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 6, 2024, at Gosnell House in Scarborough. Dan was born on March 13, 1943, to Lawson and Marie (Burnheimer) Pinkham in Damariscotta.

﻿“Towser,” as he was known to family and close friends, grew up in Damariscotta tagging along with his older brother “Butch” in tales that sound like something from the Little Rascals, and attended local schools. He graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1961 and went on to graduate from the University of Maine in 1965 with a degree in Forestry Utilization.

﻿While in college, he met Ann Marie Cyr, and they were married just after they graduated. They raised three sons together at Lakehurst on Pemaquid Lake.

﻿Dan and Ann had purchased Lakehurst with his brother Gary and sister-in-law Patsy. They continued the long running weekly dances at the lodge up until 1980 and expanded their cottage rentals from 5 to 10 units. Their history was featured in the Lincoln County News “Characters of the County” on Dec. 27, 2021.

﻿Dan had a long career as an educator, starting on Vinalhaven, with stops in Woolwich and Bristol before landing at his alma mater Lincoln Academy in 1971. He taught general science, biology, and forestry to many students over the years. His wife, also a teacher, taught with him for 17 years at Vinalhaven and LA. He retired in 1999.

﻿He had a brief break in teaching to serve his country as a US Navy Seabee, building bases in Okinawa Japan and Da Nang Vietnam in 1968-69. He was recently able to revisit his service years as part of a Maine Honor Flight to our nation’s war memorials in Washington DC in the spring of this year, accompanied by his son DJ.

﻿While teaching, Dan also served as a Damariscotta representative to the Great Salt Bay School Board for many years. He was part of the board that led the effort to build the new school in the late 1970’s that his children and most of his grandchildren matriculated from.

﻿Dan was perhaps most well known for the 17 years he spent as LA Girls Basketball coach. His teams won the 1982 Class B State Championship, the 1996 Class B State Runner-up, three Mid-Maine Conference championships, and four Class B Good Sportmanship Awards, with a career record of 240-108. He was inducted into the Lincoln Academy Sport Hall of Fame and his 1982 team was inducted into the Mid-Coast Sports Hall of Fame.

﻿Towser did not slow down in retirement. He worked in the woods cutting pulp, firewood, and the elusive big pine. He managed and maintained Lakehurst. He worked for his son Jon in construction and snow plowing. He and Ann vacationed 16 times in Hawaii to escape the Maine winters.

﻿In his mid 60’s, he made the decision to become “the oldest rookie” and joined the Massasoit Engine Company to further serve his community and build fellowship with his fellow company members. As a measure of his service, he was recognized several years for responding to the largest number of calls and participating in the most training exercises.

﻿He enjoyed deer hunting, watching the Red Sox, reading the paper, spending time on Pemaquid Lake, and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

﻿Dan was predeceased by his parents, Lawson Pinkham and Marie Pinkham Roberts, brother and best friend Gary “Butch” Pinkham, and his sister Rose Pinkham.

﻿Dan is survived by his wife of 59 years Ann Cyr Pinkham of Damariscotta; brother Alan “Buzz” Pinkham and wife Vicki of Damariscotta; sons Daniel “DJ” Pinkham, Jr. and wife Deanna of New London, Mo., Jon Pinkham and wife Geri of Damariscotta, Josh Pinkham and wife Christina of Damariscotta; grandchildren Danielle Pinkham, Jon Pinkham Jr., Jacob Pinkham, Ashley Pinkham, Kristina Pinkham, Julian Hupp, Lily Pinkham,, and Michael Pinkham; brother-in-law Paul Cyr, sister-in-law Patsy Pinkham; and nieces whom he considered like daughters Lanelle Duke and husband Kirk, and Leslie Daroche and husband Steve.

﻿There will be a time of visitation on Sunday Dec. 22, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main Street, Waldoboro.

﻿Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Pinkham family, please visit Dan’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his named scholarship supporting young college-bound athletes or a donation in his name to his fire company:

Coach Dan Pinkham Scholarship

c/o Lincoln Academy

81 Academy Hill

Newcastle ME 04553 and

Massasoit Engine

Company

PO Box 1206

Damariscotta ME 04543

respectively

Copy the Story Link