BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Kevin Millington (10th year, 132-46 overall record, two state championships)

2023-24 record: 9-10 (Lost, 59-43, to Thornton Academy in Class AA South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Manny Hidalgo (Senior), Tom Maloji (Senior), Carmine Soucy (Senior), Gabe Jackson (Junior), Darius Johnson (Junior), Tristen Sanders (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “It’s a very good group. We have a lot of depth and athletic ability. We have senior leadership and talented underclassmen. We have talent. Hopefully, we’ll jell by the end of the year. The league is wide open. We need to put it together at the right time. We can compete in the South for sure.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After winning back-to-back titles, South Portland’s quest for a three-peat was stymied in the quarterfinals by Thornton Academy. The Red Riots are back to contend again and this time, they’ll likely be back in their familiar role as one of the last teams standing.

Hidalgo was a second-team league all-star in 2023-24 after averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest. He’s the point guard and top scoring threat this winter. Johnson, who hurt his collarbone this fall playing football, is expected back soon. Johnson was an honorable mention all-star last season after leading Class AA South in rebounding (9.9) and will be a force in the post. Jackson (5.4 ppg) and Maloji are veterans in the backcourt. Soucy can score on the wing and Sanders is a veteran in the frontcourt. Seniors forwards Addison Blais and Hira Kangethe and senior guards Ashton Mutagoma and Donovan Watt fill out a solid rotation.

South Portland opened with a 67-59 home loss to Noble (despite 14 points and 13 rebounds from Hidalgo and a dozen points from Maloji) and a 62-46 home win over Lewiston (behind 15 points apiece from Hidalgo and Soucy and 13 points from Maloji). The Red Riots have the pieces in place to go toe-to-toe with the many talented teams in the region. This is a group that will only get better and that means that South Portland could be primed to steal headlines again come tournament time.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Coach: Brianne Maloney (first year)

2023-24 record: 15-5 (Lost, 36-31, to Scarborough in Class AA South semifinals)

Top returning players: Emma Travis (Senior), Caleigh Corcoran (Junior), Destiny Peter (Junior), Mya Lawrence (Sophomore), Annie Whitmore (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “So far, so good. I’m really excited. It’s nice to have everyone but one back. These girls have played a lot of minutes. They’re definitely hungry. We talk about getting better every day. We want to be successful as individuals and as a team. We’re just focusing on getting better every day. We want to be at our best in February.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: South Portland was formidable again last winter, but was ousted by nemesis Scarborough in the semifinals. Longtime coach Lynne Hasson didn’t return and is now at North Yarmouth Academy. The Red Riots welcome Maloney as their new coach and she’s as died-in-the-wool South Portland as it gets. Maloney was a Red Riot (Class of 2014), who, after playing at St. Joseph’s College, returned to the program as a junior varsity coach and varsity assistant. Maloney, who is joined by her father, John Maloney, on the bench, inherits as veteran-laden a squad as there is, one that could be the best in the region when all is said and done.

Travis, South Portland’s Winter Athlete of the Year a year ago, is a top returner. Travis averaged 10.8 points per game in 2023-24 and will be a top scoring threat from her guard position. Whitmore, like Travis, a reigning second-team league all-star, is poised for a big sophomore campaign after averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists last season. Lawrence can bury shots from downtown as well. Junior Stella Henderson is also going to be part of the backcourt attack. Corcoran (7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game) was an honorable mention all-star last year. She and Peter (6.8 rebounds) make up a formidable frontcourt tandem. They’re joined by sophomore Nevaeh Lamour and freshman Mady Lovejoy. Senior Vic Wright can do a little of everything.

South Portland gave Maloney her first victory, 51-19, at Noble in the opener, then improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a 63-29 win at Lewiston (Peter and Travis both scored 18 points in that one). The Red Riots have plenty of big tests to come and while they’ll stumble at times, they’re most concerned with how they’re playing in February. South Portland has been consistently knocking at the door in recent seasons. This year’s team might just take that final step.

BOYS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Deering, Portland and Waynflete)

Coaches: Joe Robinson (17th year, 156-152-13 overall record) and Jeff Beaney (eighth year, 58-73-4 overall record)

2023-24 record: 10-9-1 (Lost, 6-3, to Bangor in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Alex Bunnell-Parker (Senior), Daniel Fitzgibbon (Senior), Ian House (Senior), Lucas Milliken (Senior), Michael Zaccaria (Senior),

Coach Robinson’s comment: “We hope to compete in a competitive league and make the playoffs.”

Coach Beaney’s comment: “We graduated eight seniors who all contributed a lot. We’ll be strong in net. We’ll be challenged early. We’re pushing the team concept. As we get experience, we’ll get stronger.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: While the graduation of Travis Roy Award finalist Tobey Lappin and fellow All-State player Hewitt Sykes will be felt, the Beacons are back for another co-op season and they expect to make another deep playoff run.

Zaccaria, a second-team All-State selection last winter, is back in goal. He’ll be one of the best in the state and will keep the Beacons in games. House is a top defenseman. The offense will be paced this year by Fitzgibbon and Milliken. Freshman Nicholas Zaccaria will also be heard from.

The Beacons have their hands full with a challenging slate, but they’ll get better because of it and once again will be at their best when it matters most. In the postseason.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY (co-op with Cape Elizabeth, Deering, Portland and Waynflete)

Coach: Bob Mills (13th year, 116-100-8 overall record)

2023-24 record: 11-9 (Lost, 5-2, to Gorham in South Region semifinals)

Top returning players: Marina Bassett (Senior), Jane Flynn (Senior), Libby Hooper (Senior), Hartson Mosunic (Senior), Alexis Turner (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We have three of the best players in the state with Marina (Bassett), Libby (Hooper) and Jane (Flynn). They will keep us competitive in every game. We also have several returning players with lots of varsity experience that will help balance out the roster. Our new starting goalie Mya Clark has been a great addition to the team and will help keep us in every game. Our goal is to take this team deep in the playoffs and make a run for a state championship.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Beacons are back for their second season as a co-op team and they should be in contention in the South Region again this winter. The squad has wins over Falmouth/Scarborough, Greely and St. Dom’s (by a composite 22-8 margin) and also lost to two-time state champion Cheverus (9-1) in early action.

The Beacons again have the potential to score a lot of goals, thanks to Bassett, an All-State player who scored 37 goals and had 26 assists last season. Bassett, a captain, already had 13 goals (including the 100th of her career) this year at press time. Hooper (25 goals, 16 assists in 2023-24), a captain and another All-State selection a year ago, also is dangerous on the forward line. Mosunic, who has played defense throughout her high school career, is moving up to offense and has two goals and one assist in early action. Flynn, a captain, top defender and reigning All-State selection, gets involved on the offense as well. She scored 12 goals and assisted on 31 last winter. She’s also closing in on 100 career goals. Turner and freshman Annabelle Price are other defenders to watch. Sophomore Mya Clark will be in goal.

The Beacons look to continue to compete in the difficult South Region and if all goes well, they’ll make a deep playoff run. This squad will score a lot of goals and will be fun to watch this season.

