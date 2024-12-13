The Kennebunk Select Board, according to a Dec. 13 news release, has appointed Bryan Laverriere as the next town manager. The board held a special meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, to announce the appointment of Laverriere. The appointment is effective Jan. 4.

According to the news release, the current town manager, Heather Balser, recently submitted her resignation, effective Jan. 3, 2025, due to personal reasons.

A meet-and-greet with Laverriere will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in room 300-301 at Kennebunk Town Hall.

The select board released a statement on the morning of Dec. 13. The statement, in part:

“Our Town Manager Heather Balser submitted her resignation on Nov. 22, 2024, effective Jan. 3, 2025, due to personal reasons. We are very grateful to Heather for her service to the town over the last two years and wish her the best. In light of Heather’s resignation, the select board reviewed the recent manager selection process as well as our

current organizational structure. We have extended an offer to Bryan Laverriere, the town’s current assistant

town manager and public services director, to serve as the town manager beginning Jan. 4, 2025. We are

very pleased to announce that Bryan has accepted this offer.”

The motion to appoint Laverriere passed with a vote of six in favor, zero opposed and one absent.

