Over the past several weeks, I have had to drive along routes 5 and 113 in Cumberland, Oxford and York counties.
Last week, while returning home to Westbrook from Gorham, New Hampshire, tree crews, public service crews from Fryeburg, working with road flag guards, were sawing and removing damaged trees along both shoulders of Route 113. Some of those trees were hanging suspended between solidly undamaged trees.
Kudos to the hardworking crews removing these fire and safety hazards along a busy roadway.
Dennis Marrotte
Westbrook
