Speedwell, a nonprofit Portland gallery that promotes the creative work of women and queer artists, will close its space on Forest Avenue next month and go virtual.

Founders Jocelyn Lee and Brian Urquhart said in a letter to the community that they plan to launch pop-up exhibitions nationwide and produce documentaries and book projects.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that if our goal is to magnify the attention our artists receive, they will be better served by focusing our resources in a new way, outside the walls of a single brick-and-mortar space,” they said.

Lee, a photographer, founded Speedwell in 2015 to create exhibition opportunities for mid- to late-career women and gender fluid artists. Since then, the gallery has launched over 30 solo and group shows featuring the work of more than 50 artists. It also offered residencies to artists to provide them time and space to go deeper into their work.

“Please know this was not an easy decision to make. We have loved our time on Forest Avenue and know there is no substitute for the intimacy of an exhibition,” Lee and Urquhart wrote. “It has been one of our greatest honors to see so many exceptional artists transform the SPEEDWELL gallery over and over again with their work. The exhibitions produced for SPEEDWELL will never be forgotten and live on in the archive in the form of catalogs and documentaries.”

Their announcement includes a tribute video highlighting the artists and exhibitions launched by Speedwell over the past nine years.

A final closing reception and discussion panel with the artists of Life Forms will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Copy the Story Link