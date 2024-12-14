AUBURN — St. Dominic Academy used quick strikes in the second period to pull away for a 5-2 victory over Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester in a boys’ hockey game Saturday at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

The Saints scored three times in a span of 52 seconds to expand their lead to 4-0.

“Yeah, you know, we talked in the locker room at the first intermission that (our “white”) line has a lot of talent … but they need to step up and play their game and attack,” St. Dom’s Coach Marc Frenette said. “They were not moving without the puck. They started moving without the puck, started attacking. Instant dividends.

“It’s not often you win a game in two shifts, but I think tonight, the tale of this game is they outplayed us in the first, they outplayed us in the last five minutes of the third. We won it two minutes in the middle of the game.”

The “white” line for St. Dom’s (2-0) is Ben Dumais, Deano Scalia and Finley Cavers.

Spencer Morgan started the outburst 3:08 into the second period. Scalia ripped a shot past Reid Trepaney (20 saves), the Kings’ goalie, at 3:25, and Cavers finished the barrage at the 4-minute mark.

Advertisement

Breakdowns by the Kings (2-1) led to the St. Dom’s goals.

“Yeah, you know, unfortunately, they put that second one in, and it was pretty much all five of their goals were scored off of turnovers and mental breakdowns from our guys,” Kings Coach Jason Rouleau said. “We talked about it in the room, but, you know, you take away that pretty much five-minute stretch, and it’s a pretty good game between the two of us.”

Scalia added his second goal later in the period.

Morgan opened the scoring late in the first period.

Brody Emond and Issac Ormberg scored in the third period for the Kings, beating St. Dom’s goalie Ashton Additon (18 saves).

Copy the Story Link