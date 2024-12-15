WELLS – Mary P. Heenan, 91, of Wells, passed away Dec. 8, 2024 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with her family at her side.

Born in Lowell, Mass. March 26, 1933, she was the daughter of John H. and Bridget M. (Boyle) Crane. Educated In Lowell, Mass. she was employed in the city Assessor’s Office.

On Oct. 20, 1962 she married James J. Heenan, her loving husband of 62 years. The couple moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. in 1965 where she was active in the local Catholic church community volunteering for many years at St. Martin de Porres School.

Mary always looked forward to spending summers at Moody Beach and following her husband’s retirement they moved to Wells permanently in 2004. Mary was a loving, devoted wife and mother who gave generously of her time and attracted lifelong friends with her pleasant demeanor and ready smile.

Mary was predeceased by her brother, John J. Crane.

She is survived by her husband, James Heenan of Wells; daughter, Bridget M. Heenan of Pembroke, Mass.; two grandsons, Benjamin A. Townley and Darren J. Townley of East Falmouth, Mass.; and by many nephews, nieces and other family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Wells followed by a celebration of her life in the church hall. Interment will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Ocean View Cemetery in Wells.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation at http://www.parkinson.org, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at http://www.stjude.org or a charity of your choice.

