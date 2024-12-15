Misenor, Peter Frederick 83, of Portland, Dec. 12, in Scarborough. Visit 12-1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco.
Misenor, Peter Frederick 83, of Portland, Dec. 12, in Scarborough. Visit 12-1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saco.
