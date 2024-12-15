FALMOUTH – Clare passed unexpectedly from a cardiac event on Sunday Dec. 1, 2024, at his home in Falmouth. He was a devoted father and husband, a STEM education advocate, a visionary, a scientist, a philosopher, and, above all a teacher and coach. He was an innovative force and a kind and generous spirit. Whatever he chose to do, he did to its fullest. His spirit, drive, humor, and quick intellect will be deeply missed.

Clare was born in Portland. At the age of 4, his family moved from South Portland to Scarborough. He attended Cheverus High School and credited the Jesuits with helping him see what he was capable of, pushing him to be all that he could be, and cementing his drive to serve others.

Clare lived his dream to give back. In high school and in college, he volunteered in the ER. As a Boy Scout, he completed his Eagle Scout and returned to help Troop 39 for many years at Scout Camp and eventually as Scout Master. He was also an Outward Bound Leader.

Clare attended Bates College double majoring in Philosophy and Biology, graduating in 1993 with highest honors. Following graduation from Bates, Clare worked in immunology product development and research, while also studying applied immunology and molecular biology at USM and serving as a lecturer and graduate teaching assistant.

In 1995, Clare returned to Cheverus as Director of Admissions, then Director of Institutional Advancement and teacher of Chemistry. While at Cheverus, he embarked on a Masters of Business Administration at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), which he completed in 2004.

After working at Cheverus, he began a new career path in business leadership and strategy. His work included e-commerce and online marketing at EI Printing, Inc, Pyramid Checks and Printing, and founding of Precision Direct, Inc. and Panacea Solutions, LLC. In 2008, Clare returned to study and teach at SNHU pursuing doctoral studies in International Business while serving as an adjunct professor for both undergraduate and graduate students in the Business School program.

Beginning in 2015, Clare served as the Faculty Lead for the MBA and Undergraduate Business Administration and International Business Programs at SNHU. He completed his career at SNHU as Dean of Business Administration and International Business Programs for the School of Business, retiring in 2023. His on-going studies focused on learning sciences, Brain-Based Learning, and approaches to teaching pre-engineering at the secondary education level. He earned the Harvard Business School Executive Education Certificate in Disruptive Innovation Technology in 2020.

His drive to teach, coach and help others reach their full potential influenced his decisions throughout his educational and career journey. In 2022, he took on the lead mentor role for Northern Force Robotics, FIRST Team 172, digging in with the students and mentors to learn and grow. This led him to establish the STEM Coliseum and Learning Center in 2024 where his passion for teaching and learning shined. He met each student where they were in their journey, helped them see who they could be, and supported them through experiential learning. He considered it his job to help each student make their dreams come true.

In the words of one of his students and friends, “All things I have learned from Clare have been important to me, and the most unusual thing is that I don’t remember learning them. His presence is enough to not only influence people to be their best, but to demand it. He has a tendency to pass his character on to others, without infringing upon their individuality.”

Clare loved to swim! Being in the water brought peace and focus – it was his happy place. He would jump in the lake at his camp in Limington as soon as the ice went out in the spring and swam until it returned in the fall. He loved a good campfire, a gray hazy day, a fantastic thunderstorm, fishing, and boat rides. He enjoyed animals of all kinds with special mention to turtles and Capibaras. Fried dough and the opportunity to “kiss” a cow drew him to local fairs. Every holiday was celebrated just right, and he prioritized passing his traditions onto others.

As a father, he embraced being a dad of two amazing girls. He made the best ballet bun. He was an expert nail technician, hair colorist, and clothing shopper. He was a wizard at naming stuffed animals. He made sure there was always a snack waiting for his daughters after school. He could do anything, fix any scrape, execute any house repair, and support any school projects from building a cello to an atom model to history presentations. His creativity was endless. He cherished the time to explore any topic or project with his daughters. He wanted them to know they could do or be anything they wanted to be, and he would be there (as long as they stopped to get a donut on the way) to support them.

Clare was predeceased by his parents Clare and Mary Greenlaw.

He is survived by his wife, Meredith of Falmouth; daughters Sarah and Libby of Falmouth; his dog, Fiadh; sisters Cheri McPhee and husband David of Gorham, Nadine Dietrich of Deloraine of Manitoba Canada, and Donna Greenlaw of Buxton; uncle, Larry Greenlaw of Freeport; and cousin, Everett Dyer of Scarborough.

