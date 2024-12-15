FALMOUTH – William “Bill” F. Lovett passed away on Dec. 1, 2024.

Born on Nov. 3, 1941, in Portland, Bill served his country as a U.S. Marine from 1963-1969. He co-owned and operated Hatcher’s Motel and Steakhouse in Naples from 1968-1973. He was in the Army National Guard for 21 years and was very active in his church. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, the ocean and animals, traveling with family, and volunteering.

Bill was preceded in death by parents George Lovett and Helen Thomas Lovett; and brother, Tom Lovett

He is survived by daughters Dani Fleury and husband Pascal of Florida, and Megan Lovett and husband Paul Diou of Falmouth; granddaughters Ivy and Vivian.

A service celebrating Bill‘s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2025, at Mountainside Community Church, 18 Mountain Rd. in Falmouth. The service will be streamed for those unable to attend.

