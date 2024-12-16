HOCKEY

Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom, claimed by the Boston Bruins on Saturday from the New York Islanders, arrived in Calgary on Sunday night and joined the team for his first Bruin practice. Coach Joe Sacco would not commit to putting the 24-year-old Wahlstrom into the lineup on Tuesday, but was glad to see him in his first practice and tried him for some shifts on the third line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle. Sacco said not to read too much into the practice lines.

“I just wanted to see his excitement level and I think he’s looking at this as a new opportunity, just like most players would. You get a new opportunity to go somewhere else and at some point you get a chance to show the team what you can do,” Sacco told reporters in Calgary.

Wahlstrom will wear No. 71, last worn by Taylor Hall. The Maine native was thrilled pull on the jersey of the team for which he rooted as a kid.

“I was a pretty big (Bruins’ fan),” said Wahlstrom. “(Brad Marchand) called me the other day and that was pretty cool. I obviously grew up watching him play, winning the 2011 Stanley Cup. And I know (David Pastrnak), too. I really don’t know if it’s sunk in yet. It’s a dream come true to be back home where my family and friends live.”

ECHL: The Maine Mariners acquired defenseman Cory Dennis from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for cash considerations on Monday.

Dennis started the season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League before being loaned to the Solar Bears. He previously played for Newfoundland and Adirondack

BASKETBALL

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton missed practice because of illness, leaving his status for the NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder somewhat unclear.

The Bucks and Thunder will play for the Cup on Tuesday night.

• San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich intends to return to coaching, he said n his first public comments since suffering a stroke in early November.

WNBA: The league will stage its first regular-season game outside the U.S. when Atlanta and Seattle play in Vancouver on Aug. 15.

FIGURE SKATING

SITE NAMED: The final U.S. Figure Skating Championships before the 2026 Milan Olympics will take place in St. Louis.

The 2026 nationals will be Jan. 5-11 at the Enterprise Center. As usual, they will serve as the final qualifying event before the selection of the team that will compete at the next Winter Games.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Bryan De La Cruz and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a one-year contract that will pay $860,000 while he’s in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors, giving the team another outfield option while Ronald Acuña Jr. recovers from knee surgery.

De La Cruz became a free agent Nov. 22 when Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract for 2025.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Americans will be paid to play in the event for the first time under a new PGA of America program that gives them a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 for them to distribute to charity.

The $500,000 directed to each of the 12 players and the captain is an increase from the $200,000 — strictly for charity — that began when the pay-for-play issue arose in 1999 ahead of the Brookline matches.

HORSE RACING

BONE REMOVED: Thorpedo Anna, the favorite to earn Horse of the Year honors after winning 6 of 7 races this year, underwent minor dental surgery to remove a bone fragment in her jaw.

The 3-year-old is on a break at trainer Ken McPeek’s farm in Lexington, Kentucky, and wasn’t scheduled to return to racing until next year.

