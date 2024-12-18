WOOLWICH – Louis H. Brown Sr., 92, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at his residence. He was born in Wade, Maine on April 25, 1932, a son of Clarence C. and Jennie (Skinner) Brown.

He attended Presque Isle schools and was employed on a potato farm.

In 1949 he married Katherine Seigars and moved to Gardiner where he was employed on a dairy farm.

After Katherine passed away, Louis moved to Woolwich and married Jane Robinson in 1959. At this time, Louis was employed in the construction industry. In 1960 he began Louis Brown Excavation which he operated until he retired in 2008.

On May 26, 2007, Louis married Norma L. Holbrook of Woolwich. He was predeceased by his first wife Katherine (Seigars) Brown on Oct. 31, 1957, also by his second wife Jane (Robinson) Brown on March 28, 1996 and Norma Brown-Holbrook on Sept. 26, 2021.

Louis was also predeceased by three sisters, Jeannette Rose, Virginia Brand and Mildred Farrell, three brothers, Kenneth Brown, Richard Brown, and Clyde Brown of Presque Isle, and one grandson, Cody Temple of Woolwich and Chicago.

He is survived by his sister, Irene Lannigan and husband Bill of Alfred, brother Carl and his wife Diane of Manchester, Connecticut, two sons, Ronald E. Brown and his wife Marilyn of Alna, Louis H. Brown Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Mapleton, one daughter, Lolita M. Bowen and her husband Basil of Woolwich, 11 grandchildren, many loving great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, from 6-8 p.m., followed by a funeral service on Dec. 21, 2024, at 11 a.m., at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

Burial will be at Grover Cemetery in Woolwich following the funeral service. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the 2025 Brown Family Reunion at a date to be determined.

Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com. The full obituary can also be found at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

