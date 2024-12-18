BRUNSWICK – Bruce MacNeill Green, 78, of Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at his home.

He was the second son of Robert Arthur and Janice (Brooke) Green of Westborough, Massachusetts, and was born in Worcester. Bruce was educated in Michigan and graduated from Worcester Polytechnical Institute in 1969.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Bruce served as a mine sweep platoon leader with the Americal Division in South Vietnam tasked with keeping Hai Van pass on Route 1 open.

He returned to the U.S. and worked for various bearing manufacturers prior to coming to Bath, to work for Bath Iron Works Industrial Division in 1978.

Bruce married Shirley Jackson in 1980 and had two children, Hillary and Kyle Green.

After enduring debilitating health challenges Bruce started his own company and serviced the paper industry in Maine and New England until 2016.

Bruce is survived by his children, Hillary Green of Lisbon and Kyle Green of Brunswick, and their respective families. He is also survived by his siblings: Robert of Tybee Island, Ga.; William of Long Island, N.Y.; Elizabeth of Cambridge, Mass., and their families. He also has many cousins in Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.

A memorial service will celebrate the life of Bruce from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, December 21, at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com .

Copy the Story Link