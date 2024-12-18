PORTLAND – It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Harry Sundik announce his peaceful passing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at the age of 77 years old.

Born in Derby, Conn. to Harry and Loretta Sundik, Harry spent his younger years excelling in academics and sports. As a two-sport athlete, he set varsity records at Ansonia High School as a center in basketball and tight end in football. His tall frame, speed, and excellent catching ability helped him score multiple triple double games in high school hoops while earning him the nickname, “Hands”, by his football teammates.

Harry enlisted in Army ROTC at Rutgers University where he studied engineering and played on the football team. He was active in Rutgers Greek life as a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity often joking that the TKE House was the inspiration for one of his favorite films, “Animal House”. While in college, Harry met the love of his life, Patricia, a Douglass College art student from Trenton, N.J. After graduation from Rutgers, Harry and Patricia married and were stationed at an army base in Okinawa, Japan where they welcomed their first born, Kimberly. Upon returning stateside, they bought their first home in Seymour, Conn. and the family grew to five with the births of Alice and Gregory.

Harry’s industrial engineering career moved the family from Seymour, Conn.to Somersworth, N.H., and ultimately Portland. After two decades in manufacturing work, Harry accepted a position at The University of Southern Maine in Gorham where he taught new trade skills for emerging markets. While at USM, he took classes and received a certificate in case management and recovery support. In the years leading to retirement, he was a dual diagnosis case manager for Catholic Charities. Harry retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel often saying, “I am honored to have served my country and attained my Silver Leaf.”

Not one to sit still, Harry did not fully retire from working at the age of 70. His retirement jobs included being a product demo guy at Hannaford, Mimi’s devoted assistant hauling soaps all over greater Portland, and working as a support person for housebound individuals during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Harry especially loved his work as an usher for the Portland Sea Dogs and the Maine Celtics. He was able to work at the Sea Dogs this past summer despite his chemotherapy treatments. Harry knew how to celebrate, relax, and savor the good times. His birthdays were legendary, as he enjoyed being celebrated on his special day, or for the entire Harry Sundik birthday month also known as July. Being with family, sitting by the ocean, watching sports, exercising, reading, listening to music, and volunteering were Harry’s most-loved hobbies.

The Catholic Church and the Adoration of Christ were at the center of Harry’s life. He actively participated in the Knights of Columbus Councils in both Portland and South Portland, serving a few terms as a Grand Night. Harry regularly worked KOC suppers, often bringing along his grandson, Evan, who helped with calling out table numbers and selling raffle tickets. Harry attended weekly Mass praying for his family and friends as well as expressing his gratitude to God for all of the goodness in his life.

Harry will be lovingly remembered by his children, Kimberly Mayone of South Portland, Alice Sundik of Kennebunk, Gregory Sundik and his wife, Jenny of Gorham; his sister, Donna Unger and her husband, Dick of Milford, Conn., and his brother-in-law, Bob Leger of Limerick; his grandchildren Sophia Mayone, Harrison Mayone, Anna Mahoney, Owen Mahoney, Alexander Sundik, and William Sundik; his loving companion, Carol Kidder of Dover, N.H.; nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong Army buddies, and friends in Ansonia, Conn. Harry will be truly missed by his brothers in the Knights of Columbus and Rutgers University’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, as well as his many friends in the greater Portland Recovery Community.

Harry was predeceased by his parents Harry and Loretta Sundik; wife of 52 years, Patricia; sister, Nancy Leger; grandson, Evan Mayone; and niece, Getchen Unger.

Harry was a dedicated, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many. His humility, courage in sobriety, Faith in God, and witty sarcasm should be a shining lesson to us all that life is often too short. Be kind to others, never stop learning, and recognize blessings. In the face of adversity, do not quit. Make a plan, have a plan B, and keep fighting.

A time of visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. in Portland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Per Harry’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name:

Knights of Columbus

Council No. 2344

c/o Saint Maximilian

Kolbe Church

150 Black Point Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

207-653-5751

https://jp2me.org/knights

