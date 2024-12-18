At Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, we strive to offer more than just food; we work to restore hope, dignity and a sense of belonging to those who need it most. In our six-county service area, 40% of families struggle to afford basic necessities amid persistently high costs of living — a struggle we see daily in the food pantry. These households are coined ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — by researchers who use high-quality, unbiased data on household budgets, demographics, employment opportunities, housing affordability, public and private assistance, and other critical economic factors to measure financial hardship and understand why so many households struggle to make ends meet.

This report provides concrete data that supports what we witness in our programs. Nearly half of our neighbors are earning above the federal poverty level yet struggling to afford the basics of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology. These families often struggle to keep their own households stable while simultaneously filling the critical frontline jobs that keep our community running.

While many of these factors are the result of systemic challenges and aren’t things we’re likely to solve quickly or easily, there are thousands of donors and volunteers who come together each year to do their part in making sure every person who turns to us is met with the compassion and assistance they deserve. Each of us long for a community where each member has the opportunity to thrive, but until then, we work together to support those whom our systems have failed.

Statistics like those above are an important part of demonstrating the level of financial insecurity in our community, but stories are what provide a true sense of understanding. MCHPP is honored that one of our longtime volunteers, who has personal experience with food insecurity, recently shared her thoughts with us. Mimi’s story is a testament to the impact created when we come together.

Having grown up without enough food, Mimi vividly recalled the pain of hunger.

“When you’re hungry, you cannot learn, […] you don’t have a good outlook on life,” she said.

Years later, Mimi found herself at MCHPP’s Pantry during a difficult time.

“I was almost brought to tears,” she shared. “The food I took home meant I didn’t have to go without. It meant the world to me.”

Today, Mimi is one of MCHPP’s most dedicated volunteers

“When people come here, we don’t know their stories, but we know they need food,” she said.

Her commitment to treating every guest with respect is the embodiment of our mission. In Mimi’s words, whether it’s a family’s first pantry visit or a longtime guest’s 100th, “our job is to recognize their dignity, because they [all] deserve it.”

Thank you, Mimi, for sharing your story, and thank you to each of MCHPP’s dedicated volunteers and donors for sharing our belief that everyone has a right to healthy food. Your support fuels our ongoing efforts to make that belief a reality.

Alyssa Schoppee is Mid Coast Hunger and Prevention Program’s development director.

