York County’s coast got walloped in a pair of back-to-back storms in January. Sand dunes were obliterated by the tremendous force of ocean water pounding the shore during the highest of tides – measured in Portland at noon on Jan. 13 at 14.57 feet, well above the expected 11.2 foot tide, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Beaches were wrecked. Public infrastructure and many private properties sustained damage.

The destruction came at high cost – for repairs, and also for expected losses in revenues that may have flowed more robustly, had the beaches been up to pre-storm standards in the summer of 2024.

And the threat remains.

“There is no buffer now at high tide,” said York County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Cleaves. “The dunes are totally wiped out.”

Now, given costs associated with rebuilding the dunes and other beach-related public infrastructure, York County Government and coastal municipalities are forging a framework to work together to get it done – for the present and for the future – to take measures to build to 100 year flood standards, the way the beaches used to be.

The collaboration would see the county lead the effort, organizing engineering and a host of other details so as to reduce duplication of effort and manpower.

Advertisement

In forging that framework, municipal representatives from Old Orchard Beach to Kittery, state legislators, aides to U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and others came together recently to hear about and discuss the work that needs to be done, estimated costs, and how it all might be accomplished.

Cleaves told those gathered in person and online that costs projected to get the beaches and dunes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s five year flood protection standard, called Category B, are estimated at $29 million, much of which would be reimbursed by FEMA. It is expected to cost another estimated $25 million to get to the 100 year, or category G level. FEMA does not reimburse for costs associated with building to that category, but once built, communities would be eligible for any future FEMA category G assistance.

York County Manager Greg Zinser reminded legislators that the coastal beaches are York County’s working waterfront. He and Cleaves noted that the tourism economy supports 27,000 local jobs and $1.6 billion in annual spending.

Sen. Donna Bailey of Saco asked if there were other category G level beaches in Maine or New England.

Barnstable on Cape Cod is a G beach, Cleaves noted, but said there were none in Maine he was able to identify.

York County Commissioner Justin Chenette asked what role the county’s dredge might have – and while the dredge will serve short and long term roles, Zinser said it has been determined there simply isn’t enough available sand to supply what’s needed in the inshore areas the dredge is able to transverse. Still, at least one community – Wells – has a permit and the county dredge is expected to be used there this season, which ends in April.

Advertisement

Chenette asked what the county was seeking from legislators.

Zinser said the collaboration needs money to move forward with engineering and other aspects of bringing the dunes and beaches back.

“We need to get them engineered and in shape to be resilient for the future,” he said.

During the January storms, about 175 roads were in jeopardy, and are now, along with homes and businesses, at every coastal storm.

York County Commissioner Richard Clark pointed out that many of those roadways carry water and sewer lines.

“It would be catastrophic” if the roads were to fail, Clark said.

Advertisement

“When you consider legislation, please consider county government,” Zinser told legislators, “and make sure not to forget rule making. … we are asking, in legislation, don’t forget county governments.”

Under terms of the agreements with the coastal towns and cities, the county will seek grants and other funding on the municipalities’ behalf through state, federal and local entities. The county would serve as the administrative agent for procurement, coordination and financial management of funds.

The initial focus would be on emergency protective measures under FEMA category B and then efforts would be redirected to reach category G.

The county would take a lead role in project management and coordination, implementation, securing permits, identifying funding sources, and outlining future monitoring and maintenance responsibilities for improved dunes and beaches.

“I think it’s our best approach,” said Saco City Administrator John Bohenko.

“I do think there is strength in numbers and voices,” said Wells Town Manager Mike Pardue.

Tammy Wells is a media specialist with York County Government.

Copy the Story Link