The federal government could shut down this weekend after President-elect Donald Trump ordered Republican lawmakers to oppose a bipartisan spending deal reached earlier this week.

Congress has a Friday night deadline to reach a new agreement or risk a partial shutdown that would cut off funding to a range of government operations and personnel.

Here’s how Maine could be affected, based on what followed during shutdowns in 2013 and 2018, and the projected impacts of a shutdown that was discussed during a budget impasse in 2023.

More than 11,000 federal workers in Maine could be furloughed or expected to work without pay during a shutdown.

Essential workers, such air traffic controllers, Transportation Security Administration screeners and members of the military, would be required to work, but would not be paid for that work until a budget deal is reached and federal operations are funded.

As a result, air travel would not be disrupted and national security work would continue – as long as essential workers continue to work without pay. However, travelers could see longer wait times or delays if the shutdown reaches a point where employees either will not or cannot continue to work without pay.

Acadia National Park would likely close its gates, along with other national parks and monuments. In 2013, the National Park Service turned away millions of visitors to more than 400 parks, monuments, and other sites, leading to a loss of more than $500 million in visitor spending nationwide, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-profit committed to educating the public on issues of significant fiscal impact.

Many parks remained open during the 2018-2019 shutdown, though no visitor services were provided, and damage and trash build-up were reported at many sites, according to the committee.

Last September, as a shutdown loomed, it was announced that all national parks would close. An announcement has yet to come this year about whether parks would close.

Food assistance for roughly 18,000 women and children in Maine could be jeopardized.

During last year’s threat of a government shutdown, the White House warned that it could jeopardize nutritional assistance for 7 million women and children nationwide who are helped by the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC. That number included 18,000 people in Maine.

The state said at the time that it had enough funding to keep the program running for three to four weeks, but that it could have to stop enrolling new families. A Maine DHHS spokesperson did not immediately respond Thursday to questions about WIC funding in light of the latest federal spending discussions.

The USDA has generally said it has enough money to continue paying for benefits under the SNAP program, also known as food stamps, for one to two months in the event of a shutdown. If a shutdown lasts longer than that, there could be program disruptions, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree.

Access to some federal programs, including applications for small business loans and federally backed home mortgages would come to a halt. Funding for federal housing assistance programs, such as Housing Choice Vouchers, may also be jeopardized in a prolonged shutdown.

Social Security benefits would continue so recipients would not feel a disruption in benefit checks.

Mail delivery would be unaffected because the U.S. Postal Service does not depend on Congress for funding.

Federal courts, including in Portland and Bangor, would likely remain open for a few weeks into a shutdown since the court system has additional sources of revenue, such as fees it collects.

Federal courts in Maine have been told they probably have enough funding to stay open for at least three weeks, through Jan. 10, if a shutdown happens, according to the clerk’s office in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine.

Border crossings would still be staffed and Border Patrol and the Coast Guard would continue to operate.

Some state and local government programs could be affected. In 2023, the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services estimated that about 2,500 state employees in Maine could be affected by a federal government shutdown because their positions are funded either entirely or partly with federal money.

The department said at the time that many details of how a federal government shutdown would affect Maine’s state government were unclear because much depends on specific guidance the federal government provides when a shutdown occurs.

A spokesperson for DAFS was not able to immediately provide details Thursday about how many and which state employees and programs could be affected by a shutdown this year.

