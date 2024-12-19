Islandport Press, a Yarmouth-based book publisher specializing in New England stories, has tapped KJ Grow as its new publisher.

The transition comes as longtime publisher and founder Dean Lunt departs the company. Grow will take over in January, the company announced in a written statement Thursday.

Originally from Montana, Grow now lives on Sebago Lake in Raymond, the company said.

“I’m delighted to help steward the voices, stories, and places that make life in Maine so distinctive through high-quality books,” Grow said in a written statement. “It is my sincere wish that Islandport Press be the most sought-after place for Maine writers to publish, and a leader in exceptional independent publishing.”

Grow previously served as the publisher of Colorado-based Shambhala Publications, following stints at Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and Forbes books, the company said. She holds a degree in English from St. Olaf College in Minnesota and has completed publishing management courses at Columbia University and Yale’s School of Management.

