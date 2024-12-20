Wreaths Across America rolls through Upper Village

Hundreds of people converged at the New Gloucester Veterans Monument to watch the Wreaths Across America convoy bound for Arlington National Cemetery pass by. Sirens and horns emanating from police and fire vehicles signaled the arrival of the lengthy procession.

A 30-minute ceremony featured tributes to several of the 1,180 veterans whose names appear on New Gloucester Veterans Monuments’ tablets. The event was the final one in a series celebrating the town’s 250th birthday in 2024.

The Wreaths Across America escort and wreath laying ceremony was the brainchild of longtime resident Jean Libby. Spokesperson Tom Blake said, “A very special thank you to the person who had the desire and focus to make this happen to cap off New Gloucester’s 250th anniversary yearlong celebration: my fellow New Gloucester Veterans Monument Committee member Jean Libby.” A thunderous ovation ensued.

Full moon trek

Hundreds of hikers have enjoyed Royal River Conservation Trust’s premiere event Pisgah Hill Full Moon Trek since 2012. Now, it’s time to register online for the 13th annual edition at rrct.org/events.

Join RRCT representatives at the summit anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 12 for a fire and s’mores. Brief remarks will occur at sunset (approximately 5 p.m.) followed by what promises to be a spectacular moonrise over Bradbury Mountain.

The Pisgah Hill Preserve South trailhead is located at 74 Dougherty Road in New Gloucester. Note that in Pownal, Dougherty Road is known as Chadsey Road. Trekkers are asked to park in the small lot or along the unmarked side of Dougherty Road.

Organizers will update registrants with trail conditions as the date draws nearer, but typically the trail is well packed. Wearing spikes for secure footing on the ice is recommended, as well as warm layers, bringing a headlamp or flashlight, water and a whistle. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed.

Bluegrass at FCC

The World Famous Grassholes, a five-piece bluegrass band consisting of bass, rhythm guitar, lead guitar, fiddle and banjo, will perform at the New Gloucester Village Coffeehouse on Jan. 4. The group has played around New England regularly for more than 20 years.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the vestry of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per person. Call 653-6151 for more information.

Farewell

After having written my “Inside New Gloucester” column for 17-plus years, I have given notice to the interim editor at the Lakes Region Weekly that this column will be my last. I have enjoyed the experience and would like to extend my gratitude to those of you who have sent me communications to share.

