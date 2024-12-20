OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Jason, son of Mary (Litchfield) Townes of Brunswick, and Michael Wiley of Utica, N.Y., was born at Naval Air Test Center, Patuxent, Md., July 15, 1977 and passed away unexpectedly in Oklahoma City, Okla., Dec. 12, 2024.

Jason graduated from Richmond Area High School in Richmond, Maine in 1996. After high school, Jason served in the United States Army and worked as a professional painting contractor. Jason was often admired for his work ethic as a painter and attention to fine detail. He was taken from us far too soon and will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.

Jason is survived by his mother Mary (Litchfield) Townes and husband Brad of Sarasota, Fla., father, Michael Wiley and wife Colleen of Utica, N.Y.; sister, Dawn (Litchfield) Sargent, husband Erik, and daughter Viktoria of Harpswell; sister, Carrie (Wiley) Armiger, fiancé Bob Stockford, and children Calvin and Sadie of Smithfield, and Danielle of Detroit; brother, Mike Wiley, wife Erin, and daughter Janie of Abilene, Texas, and daughter Lily of Portland; brother, Cliff Wiley, wife Maria, and son Teddy of Utica, N.Y.; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, stepsiblings, and friends.

A celebration of life is to be announced, contact sister Carrie at carrie.armiger@yahoo.com for information.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jason’s honor to the Salvation Army or charity of choice.

Copy the Story Link